TVS Overtakes Hero, Honda In June 2026 Two-Wheeler Sales

TVS Motor Company finished June 2026 ahead of both Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) in overall two-wheeler sales, clocking 5,65,417 units during the month. Hero dispatched 5,41,159 motorcycles and scooters, while Honda followed closely with 5,28,281 units.

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The numbers mark a strong month for TVS, which also posted the highest year-on-year growth among the three manufacturers at 47 per cent, compared to Honda's 23 per cent increase. Hero, meanwhile, saw dispatches dip slightly from the 5,53,963 units it reported in June 2025.

In the domestic market, Honda continued to hold the top spot with 4,68,956 units, up 21 per cent year-on-year. Hero remained close behind with 5,02,890 units, although its domestic dispatches were lower than the 5,25,136 units recorded a year ago. TVS sold 4,11,014 two-wheelers in India during June, registering a 46 per cent increase over last year.

TVS also maintained a sizeable advantage in overseas markets. The company exported 1,54,403 two-wheelers in June, up 48 per cent from last year. Honda exported 59,325 units, while Hero's overseas dispatches stood at 38,269 units.

Breaking up further, TVS sold 2,67,096 motorcycles and 2,47,950 scooters in June, with both segments posting double-digit growth. Hero continued to derive the bulk of its volumes from motorcycles, dispatching 4,78,701 units, while scooter sales stood at 62,458 units. Honda, meanwhile, does not provide a segment-wise monthly breakup between motorcycles and scooters, although its commuter Activa range continues to account for a substantial share of domestic volumes.

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On the EV side of things, TVS sold 48,537 electric two-wheelers, more than three times the 14,400 units it recorded a year earlier. Hero's electric vehicle arm Vida reported 21,812 Vahan registrations during the month.