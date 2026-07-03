Tata Sierra ICE vs EV: What Are The Differences & Similarities?

We already knew the electric derivative was imminent when the newborn Sierra arrived with petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options late last year. Now the covers are off the Sierra Electric, giving buyers a different way to bring home the iconic nameplate.

At first glance, the two derivatives of the Sierra might look nearly identical, but take a closer look, and there are a few important differences which set them apart. And that’s why we took that closer look, so that you don’t have to before making an informed decision between the two.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Launched In India At Rs 18.79 Lakh: 5 Variants, 63 & 75 kWh Battery Options, 500+ km Range

Exterior And Styling

Tata has kept the overall silhouette unchanged between the two versions. But where the Sierra’s signature upright stance, with near-vertical nose, has a blacked-out, squared-off, piano-finished grille, in the ICE derivative, the EV gives that up for a sleeker connected LED light setup on top and a comparatively bigger lower bumper. The fog lamps, silver skid plate and overall bumper layout remain unchanged.

In profile, the wraparound rear quarter glass and clean proportions remain, as do the flush door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels. But the ones in the EV get the aero design like the ones seen on the Curvv EV and Harrier EV. The easiest way to tell them apart is by the badging on the front doors.

At the back, the only noticeable distinction is the tailgate badge. Everything else, including the connected LED tail lamps, spoiler and bumper design, remains more or less the same on both derivatives.

Also read: Tata Sierra EV Real-World (C75) Range Figures Revealed

Interior And Features

On the inside, you'll immediately notice that Tata hasn't heavily reworked the cabin for the electric version. The same dashboard layout with three displays stretching across the width of the cabin is seen on both, but the biggest recognisable difference comes in the form of colour scheme.

The Sierra EV uses a lighter grey and off-white theme with contrast stitching, while the ICE version gets a darker black-and-beige combination. In terms of feature lists, they are almost identical too. Common features between the two are: a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, ventilated and powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, a 12-speaker JBL Black audio system and a head-up display.

However, the EV has a few features and technologies that are exclusive to an electric car. For instance, there’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging apart from new-age auto park assist, summon mode and a 540-degree camera system that expands on the standard 360-degree setup.

As for the safety, the equipment list remains largely unchanged between the two. Both come equipped with six airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, front and rear fog lamps and a comprehensive suite of active safety features. Both are equally well equipped when it comes to occupant crash protection.

Also read: Tata Sierra EV Is The Quickest-Accelerating Indian Car Yet

Powertrain

The new Sierra EV is built on Tata's Acti.ev+ architecture and is available with two battery pack options. The 63kWh battery powers a rear-wheel-drive setup with a claimed range of up to 535km. And a larger 75kWh battery with either rear-wheel drive single-motor or an all-wheel drive dual-motor configuration. The RWD version offers a claimed range of up to 665km, while the dual-motor AWD variant claims to deliver 504Nm of torque with a claimed range of 624km. Interestingly, the AWD version also makes the Sierra EV only the second Tata electric SUV to offer four-wheel traction after the Harrier EV.

The standard Sierra ICE powertrain options include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The Revotron petrol makes 105bhp and 145Nm and can be had either with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic. And the newer Hyperion turbopetrol produces 156bhp and 255Nm but can be had exclusively with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. Lastly, the Kryojet diesel generates 118bhp and 260Nm of torque (manual) or 280 Nm of torque (automatic) and is available with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also read: Tata Safari EV Spied Testing; Debut Likely In 2026

Price Difference

The Tata Sierra ICE is priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Sierra EV starts at Rs 18.79 lakh and goes up to Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom). That means the electric version commands a sizeable premium, especially at the entry level. However, it also brings unique capabilities such as rear-wheel drive, an optional all-wheel-drive setup, significantly higher technology content and EV-exclusive convenience features.

The Sierra ICE is likely to appeal to buyers looking for a familiar ownership experience with multiple engine options and a more accessible starting price. The Sierra EV, on the other hand, targets those willing to spend more for emission-free driving, longer driving ranges, new-age technology and the added go-anywhere capability of an AWD system.