Tata Sierra EV Real-World (C75) Range Figures Revealed

Social media may have led you to believe the Tata Sierra EV could have a range exceeding an astonishing 700 kilometres, but here comes the news you really need to know. Tata Motors has revealed the real-world range figures at the launch of the Sierra EV, which will be offered with a 63 kWh battery and a 75 kWh battery. On Tata's own C75 scale – designed to represent actual use by 75 per cent customers – the Sierra EV 63 kWh will deliver a range of somewhere between 440 to 460 kilometres, and the Sierra EV 75 kWh will provide a range of somewhere between 510 to 530 kilometres. The MIDC range stands at 565 kilometres and 665 kilometres for the 63 kWh and 75 kWh variants respectively.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Launched In India At Rs 18.79 Lakh

Tata Sierra EV: Charging details

Both battery packs of the Sierra EV use lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells from Gotion (63 kWh) and Octillion (75 kWh), and come with a lifetime battery warranty.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Is The Quickest-Accelerating Indian Car Yet

Tata says customers will be able to plug the Sierra EV into a regular 3.3 kW wall charger, a 7.2 kW home charger, and the Sierra EV can also accept up to 120 kW of peak DC fast-charging.

When plugged into a DC fast-charger, the Sierra EV, claims Tata, can go from 20 per cent to 80 per cent charge in just 26 minutes, as it charges at 1.6C. A 15-minute charge is said to be sufficient to regain a real-world range of close to 200 kilometres.

The Sierra EV also features vehicle-to-load charging (up to 3.3 kW) as well as vehicle-to-vehicle charging (up to 5 kW), so if you own an EV and are forgetful about charging, it may be a good idea to make friends with a Sierra EV owner… or convince a friend to buy a Sierra EV.

The Sierra EV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 18.79 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 26 lakh for the top-spec, dual-motor QWD variant (ex-showroom), and doesn't include the cost of the 7.2 kW AC home charger, which costs an additional Rs 49,000.