Tata Sierra EV Is The Quickest-Accelerating Indian Car Yet

Tata Motors made a splash at the launch of the much-awaited Sierra EV by revealing the 0-100 kmph acceleration time of its latest electric SUV. The Sierra EV QWD – Tata-speak for dual-motor – will do 0-100 kmph in a mere 5.8 seconds. This makes it the first car from an Indian carmaker to duck the 6-second barrier, besting the Tata Harrier EV's acceleration time by a full half second (6.3 seconds).

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Launched In India At Rs 18.79 Lakh

Sierra EV is quicker to 100 kmph than the Harrier EV by half a second.

Tata Sierra EV: Power and performance

The Sierra EV QWD is equipped with a 138 bhp motor at the front, and a 206 bhp motor at the rear. Tata is yet to confirm the final combined power output for this variant, but combined torque is impressive, at 504 Nm.

There are no performance figures yet for the single-motor variants, but Tata has revealed power figures, as well as the combined torque. The single-motor trims are all rear-wheel drive, and the 63 kWh version of the SUV has a more powerful 235 bhp rear unit. Torque for the single-motor variants stands at 315 Nm.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Sandwiched Between Two Trucks In Novel Crash Test: Watch Video

Dual-motor option available only with the top variant.

Tata Sierra EV: Battery, range and charging

The Tata Sierra EV will be available with two battery options – 63 kWh and 75 kWh – with both using lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells. Both batteries come with a lifetime warranty. Tata says the real-world range of the 63 kWh variant will be up to 460 kilometres, and up to 530 kilometres for the 75 kWh variant. For the dual-motor QWD variant, range drops to 500 kilometres.

Customers will be able to use both 3.3 kW as well as 7.2 kW chargers for regular charging, and the Sierra EV can accept up to 120 kW of peak DC fast charging at a speed of 1.6C. This, claims Tata, is sufficient to provide a 20-80 per cent top-up in less than 30 minutes.

Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Real-World (C75) Range Figures Revealed

The SUV also features vehicle-to-load (3.3 kW) and vehicle-to-vehicle (5 kW) charging capabilities.

Prices for the Sierra EV range from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom), and opting for a 7.2 kW AC home charger will add another Rs 49,000 to the price.