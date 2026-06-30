Tata Sierra EV Is The Quickest-Accelerating Indian Car Yet
- Tata Motors announces 0-100 kmph time for Sierra EV.
- Sierra EV will do 0-100 kmph in claimed 5.8 seconds.
- Makes it half a second quicker than Harrier EV.
Tata Motors made a splash at the launch of the much-awaited Sierra EV by revealing the 0-100 kmph acceleration time of its latest electric SUV. The Sierra EV QWD – Tata-speak for dual-motor – will do 0-100 kmph in a mere 5.8 seconds. This makes it the first car from an Indian carmaker to duck the 6-second barrier, besting the Tata Harrier EV's acceleration time by a full half second (6.3 seconds).
Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Launched In India At Rs 18.79 Lakh
Sierra EV is quicker to 100 kmph than the Harrier EV by half a second.
Tata Sierra EV: Power and performance
The Sierra EV QWD is equipped with a 138 bhp motor at the front, and a 206 bhp motor at the rear. Tata is yet to confirm the final combined power output for this variant, but combined torque is impressive, at 504 Nm.
There are no performance figures yet for the single-motor variants, but Tata has revealed power figures, as well as the combined torque. The single-motor trims are all rear-wheel drive, and the 63 kWh version of the SUV has a more powerful 235 bhp rear unit. Torque for the single-motor variants stands at 315 Nm.
Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Sandwiched Between Two Trucks In Novel Crash Test: Watch Video
Dual-motor option available only with the top variant.
Tata Sierra EV: Battery, range and charging
The Tata Sierra EV will be available with two battery options – 63 kWh and 75 kWh – with both using lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells. Both batteries come with a lifetime warranty. Tata says the real-world range of the 63 kWh variant will be up to 460 kilometres, and up to 530 kilometres for the 75 kWh variant. For the dual-motor QWD variant, range drops to 500 kilometres.
Customers will be able to use both 3.3 kW as well as 7.2 kW chargers for regular charging, and the Sierra EV can accept up to 120 kW of peak DC fast charging at a speed of 1.6C. This, claims Tata, is sufficient to provide a 20-80 per cent top-up in less than 30 minutes.
Also Read: Tata Sierra EV Real-World (C75) Range Figures Revealed
The SUV also features vehicle-to-load (3.3 kW) and vehicle-to-vehicle (5 kW) charging capabilities.
Prices for the Sierra EV range from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom), and opting for a 7.2 kW AC home charger will add another Rs 49,000 to the price.
Related News
Research More on Tata Sierra EV
Popular Tata Models
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 10.6 Lakh
- Tata
AltrozEx-showroom Price₹ 6.3 - 10.77 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago EVEx-showroom Price₹ 6.99 - 9.99 Lakh
- Tata
NexonEx-showroom Price₹ 7.37 - 14.32 Lakh
- Tata
HarrierEx-showroom Price₹ 12.89 - 25.85 Lakh
- Tata
SafariEx-showroom Price₹ 13.29 - 26.4 Lakh
- Tata
TigorEx-showroom Price₹ 5.55 - 8.84 Lakh
- Tata
Tigor EVEx-showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh
- Tata
TiagoEx-showroom Price₹ 4.7 - 8.55 Lakh
- Tata
Nexon EVEx-showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 17.49 Lakh
- Tata
Curvv EVEx-showroom Price₹ 19.25 - 25.82 Lakh
- Tata
Tiago NRGEx-showroom Price₹ 6.74 - 8.2 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ NA
- Tata
Harrier EVEx-showroom Price₹ 21.49 - 30.23 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Tata
CurvvEx-showroom Price₹ 9.7 - 19.1 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-02
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-03
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-15
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Jun 30, 2026Delhi EV Policy 2.0: New Petrol Two-Wheeler Registration Banned in Delhi from April 2028With Delhi's new EV policy approved, new financial incentives for buyers will be introduced while setting a clear roadmap towards an all-electric future for new vehicle registrations.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jun 30, 2026Tata Sierra EV: Variants, Features, Prices ExplainedThe Sierra EV is offered in six variants and two battery pack options.1 min read
- Hansaj Kukreti | Jun 30, 20262026 Tata Sierra EV: In PicturesThe much-awaited Tata Sierra has finally been launched in its all-electric avatar. Let's take a closer look at it.3 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 30, 2026Tata Sierra EV Sandwiched Between Two Trucks In Novel Crash Test: Watch VideoNobody saw Tata's latest crash test coming -- not even the Sierra EV it was conducted on2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jun 30, 2026Tata Sierra EV Launched In India At Rs 18.79 Lakh: 5 Variants, 63 & 75 kWh Battery Options, 500+ km RangeElectric derivative of the Sierra is based on the Acti.ev+ platform and is offers over 500 km of range in real-world use.4 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jun 30, 2026Tata Sierra EV Real-World (C75) Range Figures RevealedUnlike what you may have seen on social media in recent days, the Sierra EV will not cover 700 kilometres, not even on the forgiving Indian Driving Cycle test2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Renault Kiger vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Which Underdog Deserves Your Money?Both the Kiger and the Taisor promise strong performance, solid features, comfortable cabins and everyday usability, all without breaking the bank. But which of these underrated subcompact SUVs deserves your money? Let's find out.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Best Kodiaq Yet?The Skoda Kodiaq RS is finally here, and it's every bit as exciting as I expected. But was it worth the wait?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jun 28, 2026BMW X6 M60i Review: It’s Back And HOW!The BMW X6 M60i blends a 530bhp twin-turbo V8, with its unmistakable coupe-SUV styling. There’s plenty of character, but is it worth your money?6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 25, 2026350cc Bajaj Dominar 400 Review: Same Character, Lower PriceA slightly lower displacement engine, a significantly lower price tag and nearly the same performance — the Bajaj Dominar 400 aims to be smarter rather than faster.6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 25, 20262026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review: Smaller Engine, But Should You Buy It?The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z won our Two-Wheeler Upgrade of the Year. Then new tax slabs happened. Smaller engine, same badge – but does it still deliver?6 mins read