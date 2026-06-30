Tata Sierra EV Launched In India At Rs 18.79 Lakh: 5 Variants, 63 & 75 kWh Battery Options, 500+ km Range
- Sierra available in 5 variants - Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered & Empowered A
- All-wheel drive offered on Empowered A trim with 75 kWh battery
- Prices start at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata has launched the much-awaited Sierra EV in India with prices starting from Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV arrives in India more than 3 years after it was last shown as a concept at the Auto Expo 2023 and around 7 months after sales of the internal combustion Sierra commenced. Variant-wise prices are as follows:
|Tata Sierra EV
|Pure
|Pure S
|Adventure
|Empowered
|Empowered A
|63 kWh RWD
|Rs 18.79 lakh
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|Rs 20.99 lakh
|Rs 22.79 lakh
|---
|75 kWh RWD
|---
|---
|Rs 22.19 lakh
|Rs 23.79 lakh
|Rs 24.79 lakh
All Wheel Drive available on Empowered A 75 kWh for an additional Rs 1.2 lakh
Also read: Tata Sierra EV Real-World (C75) Range Figures Revealed
On the design front, the final production EV’s design remains close to the 2023 concept, with an enclosed body-coloured grille and prominent use of black-finished elements on the bumper, giving it a more distinct look compared to the ICE SUV. The EV gets the same alloy wheels as its ICE sibling, while round the back there is no difference to the overall design save the Sierra.ev wordmark.
Inside, the cabin design is also unchanged from the ICE Sierra, with a layered dashboard design with notable use of soft-touch materials across surfaces to add a premium feel to the cabin. Top variants feature a triple-screen layout with a 10.25-inch driver display and dual 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen and front passenger. The Sierra EV gets model-specific software updates to the UI as well as a new Tata.ev logo on the steering – in line with the new Tiago EV. In terms of storage, the Sierra EV offers 622 litres of boot space (up to the roof) and a 55-litre frunk in RWD spec (35 litres in QWD).
Also read: Tata Sierra EV Is The Quickest-Accelerating Indian Car Yet
On the feature front, the Sierra EV in fully loaded trim packs in a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, all-LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, a JBL Black audio system with Dolby Atmos, a 540-degree camera, connected-car functions, an AR head-up display, wireless smartphone integration, Level 2 ADAS tech and more. Standout features also include hands-free parking and a summon function allowing users to move the car forward or reverse via the key.
Tata says that the entry Sierra EV will offer feature such as 18-inch alloy wheels, 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED projector headlamps, 10.25-inch digital instrument screen, electronic parking brake, auto climate control, rear AC vents, rear sun blinds, connected car tech, a reverse camera 18-inch alloy wheels, all-wheel disc brakes and six airbags.
Also read: Tata Sierra EV Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Moving to the powertrain, the Sierra is rear-wheel drive as standard, with a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain available in select variants. The former makes a peak 175 kW (154kW in 75 kWh variants) and 315 Nm, while the AWD gets a front electric motor offering an additional 103 kW and 164 Nm. Tata says that the Sierra QWD develops a combined 504 Nm of torque, though no combined power figure has been revealed. Tata claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 5.8 seconds for the most powerful Sierra EV. As for the battery, the lower variants come with a 63 kWh battery, with the top variants getting a larger 75 kWh unit. AWD is offered only with the 75 kWh battery. As with other Tata EVs, the Sierra too gets a lifetime battery warranty for the first buyer.
Also read: Tata Altroz Pure Features Updated: Gets Bigger Touchscreen; LED Headlights Dropped
Tata claims a MIDC range of up to 665 km for the Sierra EV 75 kWh RWD, 624 km for the 75 kWh QWD and 565 km for the Sierra EV 63 kWh RWD. Tata claims a C75 real-world range of 510-530 km for the 75 kWh and 440-460 km for the 63 kWh RWD battery variants. The Sierra QWD 75 kWh has a C75 figure of 480-500 km.
Also read: Tata Safari EV Spied Testing; Debut Likely In 2026
Moving to charging, the Sierra EV supports up to 120 kW DC fast charging, adding over 260 km of range in just 15 minutes. A 20-80 per cent charge takes just 26 minutes. Tata also says that the Sierra EV supports up to 7.2 kW AC charging with a 10-100 per cent charge taking up to 10.5 hours. The Sierra EV also supports vehicle-to-vehicle (at up to 5 kW) and vehicle-to-load (at up to 3.3 kW) charging.
Also read: New Tata Tiago, Tiago EV Launched In India
Bookings for the Sierra EV are now open, with deliveries set to commence from July 15.
All prices, ex-showroom & excluding wall box charger
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