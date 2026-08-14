2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Launched At Rs 3.58 Lakh
- Prices start from Rs. 3.58 lakh
- Gets a blacked-out engine, exhaust and cast alloy wheels
- New LED indicators for improved visibility and aesthetics
Hot on the heels of announcing the launch date for the Himalayan 440, Royal Enfield has launched the updated Continental GT 650. Prices start at Rs. 3.58 lakh for the Rocker Red variant with a blacked-out engine and cast alloy wheels, and go up to Rs. 3.87 lakh for the Mr Clean (Chrome) variant with a polished engine and traditional spoke wheels (both ex-showroom).
The new Continental GT 650 now gets a black-painted instrument cowl along with LED turn indicators. Moreover, it also gets a USB Type-C fast-charging port, while in addition to the existing Apex Grey variant, the Rocker Red variant now comes with a blacked-out engine, exhaust and cast alloy wheels.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 To Be Launched on September 4
Pricing details
|Variant
|Price (Ex.Showroom)
|Rocker Red – blacked-out engine with cast alloy wheels
|Rs. 3,58,427
|British Racing Green– polished engine with traditional spoke wheels
|Rs. 3,58,427
|Apex Grey – blacked-out engine with cast alloy wheels
|Rs. 3,80,921
|Mr Clean - polished engine with traditional spoke wheels
|Rs. 3,87,667
Retains the Same Powertrain
The 2026 model gets no powertrain updates and continues to be powered by a 650cc parallel-twin engine that produces 46 bhp and 52 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
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