2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 To Get Major Feature Updates

Images of the upcoming 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 have been surfacing online, revealing much of what to expect from the updated model. The launch has not been officially announced yet, and therefore, the pricing remains under wraps. While there are no major design changes, the motorcycle has undergone some important feature updates that could have been awaited for a long time.

On the design front, the motorcycle largely remains unchanged. It continues with the same front cowl, LED headlight and indicators mounted on either side. It will also continue to feature telescopic suspension at the front. However, the handlebar now gets a new hazard light switch, positioned above the right-side switchgear.

On the side, the most noticeable change is the replacement of the rear telescopic suspension setup. It will now get a monoshock suspension finished in red. Adding to this is the new silencer, which is finished in silver, giving the bike a more premium appearance. Alongside this, it will retain the same split-seat setup.

The new suspension setup is expected to alter the motorcycle's ride quality. The rear design otherwise remains unchanged. The exhaust update also indicates that the engine could receive some fine-tuning. The motorcycle will also get new graphics to differentiate it from the outgoing model.

Tons of Feature Updates

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 125 will get several feature updates, including a new 5-inch TFT console, four ride modes: Sport, Tour, Road and Rain and an idle start-stop system. It will also feature a Type-C charging port, which is slightly hidden within the headlight cowl. The motorcycle will get a front disc brake, while the rear will continue with a drum brake.



Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is powered by a 124.38cc single-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. The four-stroke, two-valve engine features twin-spark technology, which aids combustion and fuel efficiency. It produces 11.8 PS, or approximately 11.6 BHP, at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It also comes equipped with an electronic ignition system and a wet multi-plate clutch for smooth starts and gear shifts.



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