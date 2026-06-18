Bajaj Pulsar 220F Updated With LED Headlight: Now Priced At Rs 1.36 Lakh
- Pulsar 220F now gets an LED headlight with integrated DRLs
- Prices increased by around Rs 8,000
- Continues with the same 220 cc oil-cooled engine
Bajaj Auto has updated the Pulsar 220F with an LED headlight, finally bringing one of the oldest motorcycles in its lineup in line with newer models on the feature front. Along with the update, the semi-faired motorcycle has also become more expensive and now carries a sticker price of Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom), roughly Rs 8,000 more than before.
Also Read: Bajaj Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing in India; Launch Expected by 2027
The biggest change for 2026 is the introduction of a new LED projector headlamp with integrated daytime running lamps, replacing the halogen setup that had remained unchanged for years. The updated lighting is housed within the familiar semi-faired front end, while the rest of the motorcycle's design remains largely untouched. LED indicators had already been introduced as part of the update rolled out in December 2025.
Beyond the new headlight, the Pulsar 220F carries over the same package. Power continues to come from the 220 cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 20.6 bhp and 18.55 Nm of torque. The motor remains paired with a five-speed gearbox.
The motorcycle also retains the Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster that was introduced on other Pulsar models and later extended to the 220F.
Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 220 Launched in India; Priced at Rs 1.30 Lakh
Buyers can continue to choose from the four colour schemes introduced with last year's update. These include a black-and-copper finish, a black-and-gold, along with red-and-black and blue-and-black options. Notably, the green-and-orange combination has been removed from the colour palette.
The 220F remains one of the longest-serving nameplates in Bajaj's portfolio. First launched in 2007, the motorcycle built a loyal following thanks to its combination of performance and distinguishing semi-faired design. Although Bajaj briefly pulled the plug on the model in 2021 following the arrival of the Pulsar 250 twins, strong customer demand saw it return to showrooms in 2023.
The update also comes at a time when Bajaj is preparing a broader overhaul of its Pulsar range. Recent spy shots have revealed what appears to be a next-generation Pulsar 125 under development, featuring an all-new chassis and a rear monoshock suspension setup. Whether the iconic 220F will eventually drift to that new platform remains to be seen.
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