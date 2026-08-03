Two-Wheeler Sales July 2026: TVS, Honda, Suzuki, Royal Enfield And Bajaj Report Strong Growth

The festive season is still a few weeks away, but India's two-wheeler makers are already seeing healthy momentum. July 2026 was another positive month for India's two-wheeler industry, with most major manufacturers reporting year-on-year growth. TVS Motor Company and Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded their highest-ever monthly sales, Hero and Honda retained their lead in overall volumes, while Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto continued to post healthy gains across domestic and export markets.

TVS Motor Company reported its highest-ever monthly sales, dispatching 6,29,675 vehicles in July 2026, up 38 per cent from 4,56,350 units sold a year earlier. Two-wheeler sales stood at 6,03,138 units, while domestic two-wheeler dispatches grew 42 per cent to 4,37,394 units. The company also recorded its highest-ever monthly electric vehicle sales, with 60,934 EVs sold, while international business grew 29 per cent to 1,84,264 units.

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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India remained the country's highest-volume two-wheeler manufacturer, selling 5,42,934 units during July, a 5 per cent increase over the same month last year. Domestic sales reached 4,76,436 units, while exports rose 35 per cent to 66,498 units. During the April-July period of FY2026-27, HMSI recorded cumulative sales of 21.54 lakh units, up 14 per cent year-on-year.

Hero MotoCorp reported total dispatches of 5,33,416 two-wheelers in July 2026, registering a 19 per cent increase over the same month last year. The company's domestic business remained its biggest contributor, with 5,01,403 units dispatched. Of these, 4,78,689 units came from its internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio, reflecting a 19 per cent year-on-year increase. Exports, meanwhile, stood at 32,013 units during the month.



Breaking down the numbers further, Hero sold 4,68,565 motorcycles and 64,851 scooters in July. During the April-July period of FY2026-27, the company has dispatched 22.10 lakh two-wheelers, comprising 19.52 lakh motorcycles and 2.57 lakh scooters. Hero also said its electric mobility arm, Vida, continued to gain traction, with dispatches of 22,714 electric scooters during July.

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Bajaj Auto sold 3,88,719 two-wheelers in July, registering 31 per cent growth over 2,96,247 units sold in July 2025. Domestic sales increased 19 per cent to 1,65,747 units, while exports grew 42 per cent to 2,22,972 units. Between April and July, Bajaj sold 16.11 lakh two-wheelers, a 29 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Suzuki Motorcycle India recorded its highest-ever monthly sales, dispatching 1,42,985 units in July. The figure represents a 26 per cent increase over the 1,13,600 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic sales touched a record 1,23,216 units, up 28 per cent, while exports rose 13 per cent to 19,769 units.

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Royal Enfield reported sales of 1,18,232 motorcycles in July, up 34 per cent from 88,045 units sold a year earlier. Domestic sales grew 38 per cent to 1,05,317 units, while exports increased 10 per cent to 12,915 units. During the month, the company also expanded its Flying Flea retail network in Bengaluru and confirmed progress on the first phase of its upcoming manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh.