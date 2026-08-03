Kia Sorento Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch

Kia India has begun accepting bookings for the Sorento ahead of its launch in the country. Alongside opening the order books, the carmaker has also released the teaser of the three-row SUV, which has been spotted doing road tests in India in the past. Bookings can be made through Kia's authorised dealerships or via the company's official website.

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The teaser doesn't reveal much, with the SUV remaining largely covered under a veil. That said, it does offer a glimpse of the Sorento's front-end design, showcasing its T-shaped LED daytime running lights, vertically stacked headlights and part of the front bumper. The long roofline, pronounced roof rails and upright stance are also visible.

Measuring over 4.8 metres in length, the Sorento will sit at the top of Kia's existing SUVs in India. While international markets get five-, six- and seven-seat configurations, the India-spec model is expected to be offered with six- and seven-seat layouts.

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Globally, the Sorento is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain producing 224 bhp, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Overseas, the SUV is also available with all-wheel drive, although it remains to be seen whether that option will be introduced in India.

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The cabin is expected to mirror the global model. Features are likely to include dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat, head-up display, 360-degree camera and a Level 2 ADAS suite among others.

The Sorento is one of three Kia launches lined up for India this year. It follows the recently launched Syros EV and will be joined by the Carnival Hybrid, which will complement the diesel-only Carnival currently on sale.

We expect the Kia Sorento to be priced at around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will take on premium three-row SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Jeep Meridian.