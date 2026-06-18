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Kia Cars To Get Costlier From July 1: Prices Up By Up To 2%

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jun 18, 2026, 05:06 PM
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Kia Cars To Get Costlier From July 1: Prices Up By Up To 2%
Key Highlights
  • Kia to increase car prices in the country across its model range
  • The price hike is the result of rising input costs and an overall increase in operational expenditure
  • The new prices will come into effect from July 1, 2026

Kia India has announced its decision to increase car prices in the country across its model range. Come July 1, 2026, all Kia cars sold in India will become dearer by up to 2 per cent. The Korean carmaker says that this price hike is the result of rising input costs and an overall increase in operational expenditure. The exact increase in price will vary depending on the model and variant; however, the company says it will ensure that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained.

2026 Kia Seltos Launched In India Prices Details Variants Specifications Features Details

Currently, Kia India sells about eight different models in the country, out of which the Carnival, EV6 and EV9 come to our shores as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. The models that are produced locally include – Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV.

KIA Sonet Long term 3

Currently, prices for the models range from Rs. 7.33 lakh for the entry-level Sonet, going up to Rs. 25 lakh for the top-spec Clavis EV. The Carnival, EV6, and EV9 are priced at Rs. 59.45 lakh, Rs. 67.98 lakh, and Rs. 1.3 crore, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

# Kia India# Kia Cars India# Kia Cars Price Hike# Kia India Price Hike# Kia Price Hike# SUV# Family# Cars# Cover Story# Auto Industry

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