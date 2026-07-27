Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variant-Wise Prices Revealed: Tops Out At Rs. 13.55 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has finally revealed the detailed variant-wise pricing of the newly launched 2026 Brezza. The updated subcompact SUV was launched at a starting price of Rs. 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level LXI variant with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a manual gearbox. But if you want the top-of-the-line variant, it will go up to Rs. 13.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

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2026 Brezza 1.0 Turbo MT 1.5 NA MT 1.5 S-CNG MT 1.5 NA AT LXI Rs. 7.40 Lakh Rs. 8.30 Lakh Rs. 9.30 Lakh VXI Rs. 8.55 Lakh Rs. 9.26 Lakh Rs. 10 Lakh Rs. 10.61 Lakh ZXI Rs. 9.85 Lakh Rs. 10.50 Lakh Rs. 11.50 Lakh Rs. 11.85 Lakh ZXI+ Rs. 11.16 Lakh Rs. 13.55 Lakh

Now, the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered in four key variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+, and based on powertrain and transmission choices, there are 13 different iterations to choose from. Also, for the first time since its launch, the Brezza has been offered with more than one engine option (Petrol+CNG not included). So you have four variants with the turbo petrol manual, three that feature the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with a manual gearbox, and three more that feature the 1.5 petrol automatic setup. And for CNG lovers, there are three more variants.

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Powertrain-wise, the big update is the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is an uptuned version of the engine that powers the Fronx. In the Brezza, the engine makes 109 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, and this one comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard.

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Maruti has also retained the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that continues to make 102 bhp and 139 Nm of torque. With the latter, you get the option for both the new 6-speed manual as well as a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. The same engine does duty on the S-CNG variants, but in CNG mode the output drops to 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque. This one too gets a 6-speed manual transmission now along with an idle start-stop function.

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The new Brezza also comes with new wheels, a bigger touchscreen display, front ventilated seats, and some basic driver assistance functions as well. Maruti is also offering a special Metroscape accessory pack which will add red exterior accents and inserts.