2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift To Launch Tomorrow With Three Major Firsts

Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2026 Brezza in India tomorrow, July 24, 2026. While the updated model has already made headlines by picking up a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, the bigger story lies under the skin. For the first time since the Brezza went on sale nearly a decade ago, buyers will get a choice of engines, including a turbo-petrol unit paired with a new gearbox option.

2026 Maruti Brezza: Turbo-petrol finally makes its way

The headline change is the addition of Maruti's 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine. Although the three-cylinder motor already does duties on the Fronx, this will be the first time for it in the Brezza. It's expected to produce 110 bhp and 170 Nm, and will be exclusively offered with a six-speed manual.

2026 Maruti Brezza: First Maruti with a 6-speed manual

The new turbo engine also brings something Maruti has never offered before: a 6-speed manual gearbox. Until now, every manual passenger vehicle from the brand has made do with five gears. Interestingly, the Fronx continues with a 5-speed manual despite using the same engine, making the Brezza the first Maruti passenger vehicle to receive the new transmission.

2026 Maruti Brezza: First time with engine options

Engine options are another first for the nameplate. The original Brezza arrived with only the 1.3-litre diesel, before switching exclusively to the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol after Maruti exited the diesel passenger car market. The updated model changes that formula by offering two petrol engines, giving buyers the option of sticking with the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre unit or moving to the new turbocharged motor.

2026 Maruti Brezza: Variants

Bharat NCAP documents have also confirmed how the engine options will be split across the range. The 1.5-litre petrol with a 6-speed manual will be available in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trims, while the 6-speed automatic will be offered on the VXi, ZXi and ZXi+.

The new 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol, paired exclusively with the 6-speed manual, will also be available in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ grades.