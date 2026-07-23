Honda To Showcase Multiple Products On July 24; To Be Made in India
- Honda ADV 160, Rebel 300, CRF300L to be showcased on July 24
- India-bound Honda middleweight motorcycles will also be unveiled
- Honda to showcase upcoming made-in-India models and CBU products
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will showcase multiple new and upcoming products including the Honda Rebel 300, Honda ADV 160 and Honda CB500R at its event showcasing future mobility products in India. car&bike has learnt that the event will only showcase products and will not be an actual launch or price announcement, but there will be lots of future products on display which will be made in India and launched subsequently.
Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Design Patented In India
At least 5-6 new products are expected to be showcased at the event, and once launched, all of these will be made in India. car&bike has learnt that the products will be across genres which will cover scooters, entry-level single-cylinder models, middleweight segment products and with different fuel types. This leads us to believe that Honda will not just showcase upcoming petrol-powered products but also showcase at least one electric two-wheeler which will be launched in India or showcase Honda's capability in the EV space. One or two flex-fuel models of Honda's bestselling two-wheelers are also expected.
The usual expectations are the Honda ADV 160 and PCX 160 in the scooter segment, followed by the Honda Rebel 300 entry-level cruiser in the sub-350 cc space. HMSI has already filed a design patent for the ADV 160 which is one of the most highly anticipated products in India. The Honda CRF300L dual-sport motorcycle is also expected to be showcased at the event, along with middleweight models like the Honda CB500R and Honda CB500 Hornet.
Honda ADV 160
One of the most highly anticipated products will be the Honda ADV 160, a more rugged adv-styled maxi-scooter based on the Honda PCX 160. The ADV 160 features a tall windscreen, sharp and muscular bodywork, longer travel suspension, and semi-block pattern tyres on the 14-inch front and 13-inch wheel set-up. The ADV 160 is powered by a 157 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an output of 16 bhp and 14.7 Nm. In terms of dimensions, the ADV 160 has a kerb weight of 133 kg, with a seat heigh of 780 mm and comes with single-channel ABS with a 240 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum set-up.
Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Design Patented in India
Honda PCX 160
Honda had also patented the PCX 160 maxi-scooter design in India, leading to speculation that Honda may be finally getting ready to launch the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 rival in India. The PCX 160 is also expected to be one of the models on display, but it remains to be seen if Honda only takes a single model approach to the segment and plans just the ADV 160 for the Indian market. The PCX is also powered by the same 157 cc engine as the ADV 160, but has a lower 765 mm seat height, and kerb weight of 132 kg.
Also Read: Honda PCX 160 Design Patented in India
Honda CRF300L
The Honda CRF300L is a lightweight, dual-sport motorcycle which holds high importance for the Indian market. If Honda is indeed planning to bring the CRF300L to India, it will represent Honda’s foray into an untapped segment. While India has a growing line-up of sub-400 cc adventure motorcycles, true dual-sport models are a handful, and will prove to be a good trail addition to experienced adventure riders, or also serve as an upgrade from the likes of the Hero XPulse 210, or offer a more powerful alternative to the Kawasaki KLX 230.
Also Read: Honda Eyeing Small-Capacity Dual-Sport Market in India?
Honda Rebel 300
If the Honda Rebel 300 is manufactured in India and offered on sale, it will prove to be an extremely important product for Honda in India. Priced right, it could become a strategic product offering a premium cruiser in a segment which has the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Yezdi Roadster. Powered by a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a 172 kg kerb weight, the Rebel 300 could offer a Honda with a globally-renowned bobber-style cruiser with a low-slung seat making it accessible and possibly with a competitive price tag.
Honda CB500R
The Honda CB500R is a popular middleweight sportbike powered by a 471 cc, parallel-twin engine producing around 46 bhp. If introduced in India, Honda will offer a model which will offer a great bridge between entry-level, single-cylinder sportbikes and full-blown litre-class models. If launched, the CB500R will offer a great alternative to models like the Aprilia RS457 and the Kawasaki Ninja 500.
Honda CB500 Hornet
Like the CB500R, the CB500 Hornet is powered by the same 471 cc, parallel-twin engine, but is a middleweight naked which bridges the gap between affordable 300 cc naked street bikes and high-end performance nakeds. If made in India and launched at a competitive price, the CB500 Hornet could offer an accessible, premium, entry-level middleweight naked for riders upgrading from smaller motorcycles.
Flex-Fuel Models of Activa, Shine Expected
Honda is also expected to introduce products with more than one kind of fuel, as car&bike has learnt. This could mean flex fuel variants of Honda’s bestselling models like the Activa scooter, and the Honda CB Shine, which could be showcased at the event.
Latest Cars
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Lexus
ES 350hEx-showroom Price₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakh
- Nissan
TektonEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakh
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 5.63 - 13.26 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-24
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- 2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift To Launch Tomorrow With Three Major FirstsThe 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza arrives tomorrow, and along with carrying a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, the model is set to bring three firsts for both the Brezza and, in one case, Maruti itself.2 mins read
- 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bags 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash TestsMaruti’s heavyweight has managed to achieve 30.41/32 for adult occupant protection and 43/49 for child occupant protection.2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 23, 2026Kia Syros EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.49 LakhOffered with two battery pack options, the electric SUV delivers a claimed range of up to 526 km and comes with features such as DC fast charging, Level 2 ADAS and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L).5 mins read
- Mercedes-AMG E 53 Plug-In Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 1.45 CroreThe performance sedan packs a six-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor to deliver nearly 600 bhp.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jul 23, 2026Honda To Showcase Multiple Products On July 24; To Be Made in Indiacar&bike has learnt that at least 5-6 new products will be showcased, including the Honda Rebel 300, Honda ADV 160, CRF300L, Honda CB500 Hornet and CB500R. All of these will be made in India, although prices will be announced later.5 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jul 23, 2026Indian Motorcycle Unveils Limited-Edition Signature Series For PowerPlus Line-upIndian Motorcycle has introduced the Signature Series, an ultra-exclusive collection of four premium touring motorcycles based on its PowerPlus platform.1 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Jul 15, 2026Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider Driven: Rs. 11.25 Crore Meets 1,000 bhpWe got behind the wheel of the most powerful convertible from Ferrari. What makes the 849 Testarossa Spider Special? We tell you.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 12, 2026Tata Sierra EV Review: Reborn In The Electric AgeThe Tata Sierra EV isn’t drastically different from its ICE counterpart when it comes to design. But being the seventh electric offering from the Indian brand, it has gotten a few things right, and very few things wrong. But is it a compelling package to buy?5 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Jul 13, 2026TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review (Report 1): Settling In Takes TimeFirst impressions weren't the strongest, but the Orbiter has made a mark in its first month in the car&bike garage.5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 7, 2026Tata Altroz Petrol DCA Long-Term Review: Intercity & Highway Driving ReportWe tested the Tata Altroz Petro DCA’s highway manners, intercity performance, and real-world fuel efficiency.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Renault Kiger vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Which Underdog Deserves Your Money?Both the Kiger and the Taisor promise strong performance, solid features, comfortable cabins and everyday usability, all without breaking the bank. But which of these underrated subcompact SUVs deserves your money? Let's find out.1 min read