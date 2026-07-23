Honda To Showcase Multiple Products On July 24; To Be Made in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will showcase multiple new and upcoming products including the Honda Rebel 300, Honda ADV 160 and Honda CB500R at its event showcasing future mobility products in India. car&bike has learnt that the event will only showcase products and will not be an actual launch or price announcement, but there will be lots of future products on display which will be made in India and launched subsequently.

Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Design Patented In India

At least 5-6 new products are expected to be showcased at the event, and once launched, all of these will be made in India. car&bike has learnt that the products will be across genres which will cover scooters, entry-level single-cylinder models, middleweight segment products and with different fuel types. This leads us to believe that Honda will not just showcase upcoming petrol-powered products but also showcase at least one electric two-wheeler which will be launched in India or showcase Honda's capability in the EV space. One or two flex-fuel models of Honda's bestselling two-wheelers are also expected.

The usual expectations are the Honda ADV 160 and PCX 160 in the scooter segment, followed by the Honda Rebel 300 entry-level cruiser in the sub-350 cc space. HMSI has already filed a design patent for the ADV 160 which is one of the most highly anticipated products in India. The Honda CRF300L dual-sport motorcycle is also expected to be showcased at the event, along with middleweight models like the Honda CB500R and Honda CB500 Hornet.

Honda ADV 160

One of the most highly anticipated products will be the Honda ADV 160, a more rugged adv-styled maxi-scooter based on the Honda PCX 160. The ADV 160 features a tall windscreen, sharp and muscular bodywork, longer travel suspension, and semi-block pattern tyres on the 14-inch front and 13-inch wheel set-up. The ADV 160 is powered by a 157 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an output of 16 bhp and 14.7 Nm. In terms of dimensions, the ADV 160 has a kerb weight of 133 kg, with a seat heigh of 780 mm and comes with single-channel ABS with a 240 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum set-up.

Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Design Patented in India

Honda PCX 160

Honda had also patented the PCX 160 maxi-scooter design in India, leading to speculation that Honda may be finally getting ready to launch the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160 rival in India. The PCX 160 is also expected to be one of the models on display, but it remains to be seen if Honda only takes a single model approach to the segment and plans just the ADV 160 for the Indian market. The PCX is also powered by the same 157 cc engine as the ADV 160, but has a lower 765 mm seat height, and kerb weight of 132 kg.

Also Read: Honda PCX 160 Design Patented in India

Honda CRF300L

The Honda CRF300L is a lightweight, dual-sport motorcycle which holds high importance for the Indian market. If Honda is indeed planning to bring the CRF300L to India, it will represent Honda’s foray into an untapped segment. While India has a growing line-up of sub-400 cc adventure motorcycles, true dual-sport models are a handful, and will prove to be a good trail addition to experienced adventure riders, or also serve as an upgrade from the likes of the Hero XPulse 210, or offer a more powerful alternative to the Kawasaki KLX 230.

Also Read: Honda Eyeing Small-Capacity Dual-Sport Market in India?

Honda Rebel 300

If the Honda Rebel 300 is manufactured in India and offered on sale, it will prove to be an extremely important product for Honda in India. Priced right, it could become a strategic product offering a premium cruiser in a segment which has the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Yezdi Roadster. Powered by a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a 172 kg kerb weight, the Rebel 300 could offer a Honda with a globally-renowned bobber-style cruiser with a low-slung seat making it accessible and possibly with a competitive price tag.

Honda CB500R

The Honda CB500R is a popular middleweight sportbike powered by a 471 cc, parallel-twin engine producing around 46 bhp. If introduced in India, Honda will offer a model which will offer a great bridge between entry-level, single-cylinder sportbikes and full-blown litre-class models. If launched, the CB500R will offer a great alternative to models like the Aprilia RS457 and the Kawasaki Ninja 500.

Honda CB500 Hornet

Like the CB500R, the CB500 Hornet is powered by the same 471 cc, parallel-twin engine, but is a middleweight naked which bridges the gap between affordable 300 cc naked street bikes and high-end performance nakeds. If made in India and launched at a competitive price, the CB500 Hornet could offer an accessible, premium, entry-level middleweight naked for riders upgrading from smaller motorcycles.

Flex-Fuel Models of Activa, Shine Expected

Honda is also expected to introduce products with more than one kind of fuel, as car&bike has learnt. This could mean flex fuel variants of Honda’s bestselling models like the Activa scooter, and the Honda CB Shine, which could be showcased at the event.