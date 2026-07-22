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MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 60,000

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jul 22, 2026, 03:19 PM
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MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 60,000
Key Highlights
  • MG Windsor EV prices increased by up to Rs 60,000
  • Entry-level Excite variant now priced at Rs 14.70 lakh
  • Pro variants with the larger battery are dearer by up to Rs 51,900

JSW MG Motor India has increased prices of the Windsor EV, with the electric model now costing up to Rs 60,000 more than before. The latest revision comes after the carmaker announced a price hike of up to 3 percent across its model range from July 1, citing rising input and operational costs.

Also Read: MG M9, Cyberster Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 5 Lakh

MG Windsor PRO 7

The biggest increase has been applied to the Excite variant, which is now Rs 60,000 dearer. The Exclusive and Essence variants equipped with the 38 kWh battery pack have received a Rs 46,900 hike each. Meanwhile, the larger 52.9 kWh battery-equipped Exclusive Pro and Essence Pro variants now cost Rs 51,900 and Rs 39,900 more, respectively.

VariantOld priceNew priceDifference
ExciteRs 14.09 lakhRs 14.69 lakh+Rs 60,000
ExclusiveRs 15.52 lakhRs 15.99 lakh+Rs 46,900
EssenceRs 16.52 lakhRs 16.99 lakh+Rs 46,900
Exclusive ProRs 17.37 lakhRs 17.89 lakh+Rs 51,900
Essence ProRs 18.59 lakhRs 18.99 lakh+Rs 39,900
Commute (Fleet)Rs 13.49 lakhRs 14.24 lakh+Rs 75,000

Following the revision, the MG Windsor EV is now priced between Rs 14.69 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for private buyers. On the fleet side, the Commute trim introduced in April 2026, has witnessed the steepest hike of Rs 75,000, now priced at Rs 14.24 lakh. Buyers can also opt for MG's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, which lowers the upfront cost of the EV in exchange for a battery subscription.

Also Read: MG Cyberster, M9 Couture Editions Unveiled: Bookings Open

MG Windsor PRO 8

Aside for the revision in prices, there are no changes to the Windsor EV. The standard variants continue with a 38 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 331 km, while the Pro variants use a larger 52.9 kWh battery with a claimed range of 449 km. The Pro variants also add equipment such as a powered tailgate, while the top-spec Essence Pro comes with a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Also Read: MG ADAPT Platform For India Debuts; To Underpin New Plug-In Hybrid SUV

MG Windsor PRO 30

The Windsor EV remains one of MG's strongest-selling electric models in India. In June 2026, the company announced that wholesale dispatches of the electric model had crossed the 75,000-unit mark in less than two years since its launch in October 2024.

# JSW MG Motor India# MG Motor India# MG Windsor EV# MG Windsor EV Price hike# MG Windsor EV Price# Windsor EV# Windsor# Windsor EV Price# MG Cars# Electric vehicles# Cars# Electric Cars# Cover Story

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