MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 60,000

JSW MG Motor India has increased prices of the Windsor EV, with the electric model now costing up to Rs 60,000 more than before. The latest revision comes after the carmaker announced a price hike of up to 3 percent across its model range from July 1, citing rising input and operational costs.

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The biggest increase has been applied to the Excite variant, which is now Rs 60,000 dearer. The Exclusive and Essence variants equipped with the 38 kWh battery pack have received a Rs 46,900 hike each. Meanwhile, the larger 52.9 kWh battery-equipped Exclusive Pro and Essence Pro variants now cost Rs 51,900 and Rs 39,900 more, respectively.

Variant Old price New price Difference Excite Rs 14.09 lakh Rs 14.69 lakh +Rs 60,000 Exclusive Rs 15.52 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh +Rs 46,900 Essence Rs 16.52 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh +Rs 46,900 Exclusive Pro Rs 17.37 lakh Rs 17.89 lakh +Rs 51,900 Essence Pro Rs 18.59 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh +Rs 39,900 Commute (Fleet) Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 14.24 lakh +Rs 75,000

Following the revision, the MG Windsor EV is now priced between Rs 14.69 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for private buyers. On the fleet side, the Commute trim introduced in April 2026, has witnessed the steepest hike of Rs 75,000, now priced at Rs 14.24 lakh. Buyers can also opt for MG's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme, which lowers the upfront cost of the EV in exchange for a battery subscription.

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Aside for the revision in prices, there are no changes to the Windsor EV. The standard variants continue with a 38 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 331 km, while the Pro variants use a larger 52.9 kWh battery with a claimed range of 449 km. The Pro variants also add equipment such as a powered tailgate, while the top-spec Essence Pro comes with a Level 2 ADAS suite.

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The Windsor EV remains one of MG's strongest-selling electric models in India. In June 2026, the company announced that wholesale dispatches of the electric model had crossed the 75,000-unit mark in less than two years since its launch in October 2024.