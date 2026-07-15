MG's New Starlight 560-Based SUV To Join Hector Family
- Starlight 560-based MG SUV could be called Hector Hawk
- Expected to share powertrains with global sibling
- To sit on new MG Adapt architecture
JSW MG Motor India is set to reveal more details on its upcoming ‘new energy vehicles’ (NEVs) for the Indian market tomorrow, July 16, 2026. The company has recently been teasing an all-new platform that it looks to be calling the MG Adapt with visuals showcasing a rolling chassis with a battery pack at its heart and an electric motor at the front. The new Adapt platform is expected to be the centrepiece for the brand’s first-ever plug-in hybrid SUV for the Indian market, which is set to be based on the Wuling Starlight 560 - a 4.7m mid-size SUV, similar in size to the Hector & Hector Plus, sold in China and other Southeast Asian markets.
Also read: JSW MG Motor India To Launch Two EVs, One Plug-In Hybrid In FY2027
Starlight 560-Based SUV To Be Retailed Under Hector Nameplate
Wuling Starlight 560 PHEV
The Starlight 560-based MG SUV, however, will not be sold in India under the same name as its Wuling namesake. The SUV for India is expected to be sold under the Hector nameplate, albeit with a new suffix. As per reports, the company recently applied for a trademark for the Hector Hawk & Hector Hawk Plus nameplate, suggesting that the SUV could be retailed as a more premium alternative to the Hector and with multiple seating configurations.
Also read: New MG plug-in hybrid SUV Spied testing In India Again
MG has traditionally used the Plus suffix to signify an additional row of seats, suggesting that the Starlight 560-based SUV could come in both two-row and three-row configurations.
MG has yet to confirm a date for the launch of its upcoming NEV, though it has been spied testing on Indian roads in both hybrid and all-electric guises in recent months. This suggests that the Starlight 560-based SUV could arrive in both plug-in hybrid and all-electric guise going forward, with MG having confirmed 2 new EVs for FY2027 alongside its first-ever Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV).
Also read: MG Starlight 560 SUV Design Patented In India
Powertrain Details
MG is expected not to fiddle with the powertrain details too much over the global model, which in PHEV spec features a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 20.5 kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor. In global markets, this set-up develops a peak of 194 bhp and 230 Nm, offering an EV-only range of 100 km. Cumulative range is claimed to be over 1,000 km.
Also read: MG Windsor EV Sales Cross 75,000 Units In Under 2 Years
Wuling Starlight 560 EV.
As for the EV, it also gets front-wheel drive as standard with the electric motor paired with a 56.7kWh battery pack, giving the SUV a claimed range of up to 500 km. The electric motor develops a peak 134 bhp and 200 Nm.
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