Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Limited Edition Launched At Rs. 5.75 Lakh

Royal Enfield has announced registrations for a limited-edition version of the Shotgun 650, created in collaboration with Taiwan-based custom builder Rough Crafts. The custom bike is a factory-built version of the bobber inspired by the “Caliber Royale” custom build. Limited to just 100 individually numbered motorcycles across India, Europe, North America and APAC, the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Drop will be priced at Rs. 5.75 lakh (Ex-showroom) in India, where 25 units will be available from July 30, 2026.

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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Cuts: What’s special?

Styled with a combination of gloss jet black and matt stealth black, the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts limited-edition model gets gold leaf stripes with subtle grey accents, a cast brass collaboration badge and limited-edition numbering on the tank. Other premium additions include matching black bar-end mirrors, quilted leather seats, contrast-cut alloy rims, and gold fork inner tubes.

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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Cuts Design Inspiration

It is inspired from the Caliber Royale custom build by Rough Crafts, which was first showcased at EICMA 2025 before making its India appearance at Motoverse 2025. The Caliber Royale featured stretched proportions, signature fairing, handcrafted finishes in gloss and matte paint, gold leaf accents and minute changes to the frame.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Cuts: Price & Availability

The Shotgun 650 x Rough Cuts Limited-Edition model will be offered in 25 units in each region, between July 27-30, 2026. The first 25 customers in each region will earn the privilege of owning the limited-edition Shotgun 650. To participate on the sale day, interested parties may register themselves in the Drop Zone on the Royal Enfield website or mobile app between July 15, 2026 and July 30, 2026.