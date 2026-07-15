Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Limited Edition Launched At Rs. 5.75 Lakh
- Only 25 units of this limited-edition model will be sold in India
- Shotgun 650 Limited-Edition model priced at Rs. 5.75 Lakh
- Registrations open from July 15-30, 2026 on a first-come, first serve basis
Royal Enfield has announced registrations for a limited-edition version of the Shotgun 650, created in collaboration with Taiwan-based custom builder Rough Crafts. The custom bike is a factory-built version of the bobber inspired by the “Caliber Royale” custom build. Limited to just 100 individually numbered motorcycles across India, Europe, North America and APAC, the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Drop will be priced at Rs. 5.75 lakh (Ex-showroom) in India, where 25 units will be available from July 30, 2026.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review
Also Read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Launched At Rs. 2.79 Lakh
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Cuts: What’s special?
Styled with a combination of gloss jet black and matt stealth black, the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts limited-edition model gets gold leaf stripes with subtle grey accents, a cast brass collaboration badge and limited-edition numbering on the tank. Other premium additions include matching black bar-end mirrors, quilted leather seats, contrast-cut alloy rims, and gold fork inner tubes.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex First Ride Review
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Cuts Design Inspiration
It is inspired from the Caliber Royale custom build by Rough Crafts, which was first showcased at EICMA 2025 before making its India appearance at Motoverse 2025. The Caliber Royale featured stretched proportions, signature fairing, handcrafted finishes in gloss and matte paint, gold leaf accents and minute changes to the frame.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Cuts: Price & Availability
The Shotgun 650 x Rough Cuts Limited-Edition model will be offered in 25 units in each region, between July 27-30, 2026. The first 25 customers in each region will earn the privilege of owning the limited-edition Shotgun 650. To participate on the sale day, interested parties may register themselves in the Drop Zone on the Royal Enfield website or mobile app between July 15, 2026 and July 30, 2026.
Related News
Research More on Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Popular Royal Enfield Models
- Royal Enfield
Hunter 350Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.7 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 350Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.86 - 2.21 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Interceptor 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.35 - 3.66 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 350Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.63 - 2.08 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Super Meteor 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 4.03 - 4.37 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Continental GT 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.53 - 3.82 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Meteor 350Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.99 - 2.23 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bear 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.75 - 3.98 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.65 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.65 - 3.79 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Flying Flea C6Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.79 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Goan Classic 350Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.24 - 2.26 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Guerrilla 450Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.49 - 2.72 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Himalayan 450Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.06 - 3.37 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Scram 440Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.23 - 2.31 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Shotgun 650Ex-showroom Price₹ 3.98 - 4.13 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Nissan
TektonEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakh
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 5.63 - 13.26 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-15
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Mercedes-AMG E53 PHEVExpected Price₹ 13.9 - 14.4 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- MG's New Starlight 560-Based SUV To Join Hector FamilyUpcoming plug-in hybrid & EV expected to be positioned as a more upmarket model to the Hector & Hector Plus.3 mins read
- Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts Limited Edition Launched At Rs. 5.75 LakhOnly 100 units of the Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts model will be available between July 27-30, 2026. India will get only 25 units of the custom Shotgun 650.1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jul 15, 2026Kia Syros EV Unveiled: 169 BHP Motor, Up To 526 KM RangeThe third Kia EV for India is also the most powerful sub-4 metre passenger car on sale; will be offered with two battery options.2 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jul 15, 2026Ather EL01 To Debut In Production Form On August 29First Ather scooter to utilise a steel unibody architecture will be unveiled in road-ready form at the upcoming Ather Community Day event.1 min read
- Hero MotoCorp To Invest Additional Rs. 1,000 Crore in Ather EnergyHero MotoCorp currently owns a 29.48 per cent stake in Ather Energy, making it the largest shareholder in the EV company.2 mins read
- Lexus ES 350h Hybrid Sedan Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 66.10 LakhJapanese luxury car brand had launched an all-electric ES in India earlier this year and now bookings for the hybrid version have begun.2 mins read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Jul 15, 2026Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider Driven: Rs. 11.25 Crore Meets 1,000 bhpWe got behind the wheel of the most powerful convertible from Ferrari. What makes the 849 Testarossa Spider Special? We tell you.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 12, 2026Tata Sierra EV Review: Reborn In The Electric AgeThe Tata Sierra EV isn’t drastically different from its ICE counterpart when it comes to design. But being the seventh electric offering from the Indian brand, it has gotten a few things right, and very few things wrong. But is it a compelling package to buy?5 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Jul 13, 2026TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review (Report 1): Settling In Takes TimeFirst impressions weren't the strongest, but the Orbiter has made a mark in its first month in the car&bike garage.5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 7, 2026Tata Altroz Petrol DCA Long-Term Review: Intercity & Highway Driving ReportWe tested the Tata Altroz Petro DCA’s highway manners, intercity performance, and real-world fuel efficiency.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Renault Kiger vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Which Underdog Deserves Your Money?Both the Kiger and the Taisor promise strong performance, solid features, comfortable cabins and everyday usability, all without breaking the bank. But which of these underrated subcompact SUVs deserves your money? Let's find out.1 min read