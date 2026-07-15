Kia Syros EV Unveiled: 169 BHP Motor, Up To 526 KM Range

Kia India has revealed the first pictures and details of the Syros EV ahead of its launch later this month. The second sub-4 metre SUV from the Korean carmaker has struggled to find takers so far, despite being available with petrol and diesel engine options. From the numbers, it's clear Kia is aiming to make a real splash with the battery-electric variant of the Syros, which happens to be the most powerful sub-4-metre passenger car on sale in India.

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Kia Syros EV: Battery, range and performance

As is the case with most EVs today, the Syros EV will be available in standard-range and long-range forms, with batteries identical in capacity to the ones found in the Hyundai Creta Electric.

The standard Syros EV is equipped with a 42 kWh battery, while the long-range model has a 51.4 kWh battery - the largest yet seen on a sub-4 metre EV in India. Both packs use nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells and employ liquid cooling.

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When it comes to fast charging, Kia says the Syros EV can go from 10 to 80 per cent in just 39 minutes when plugged into a 100 kW DC fast charger, and the SUV also features 10.8 kW AC onboard charging.

On the MIDC Full test cycle, Kia says the standard-range Syros EV will cover up to 443 kilometres, while the long-range Syros EV will be capable of covering up to 526 kilometres. Kia claims the Syros EV is the first EV in its segment to breach the 500-kilometre range mark when it comes to MIDC testing.

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What will catch the eye of enthusiasts is the power the Syros EV is packing. The long-range Syros EV has a 169 bhp motor, which is a tremendous amount of power for a subcompact SUV. With so much zing on tap, the Syros EV Long Range will go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.1 seconds, says Kia.