Kia Syros EV Unveiled: 169 BHP Motor, Up To 526 KM Range
- Kia Syros EV unveiled with two NMC battery options.
- Long-range variant gets 169 bhp motor; will do 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds.
- All variants of the Syros EV come with lifetime battery warranty.
Kia India has revealed the first pictures and details of the Syros EV ahead of its launch later this month. The second sub-4 metre SUV from the Korean carmaker has struggled to find takers so far, despite being available with petrol and diesel engine options. From the numbers, it's clear Kia is aiming to make a real splash with the battery-electric variant of the Syros, which happens to be the most powerful sub-4-metre passenger car on sale in India.
Also read: Kia Syros EV Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch
Kia Syros EV: Battery, range and performance
As is the case with most EVs today, the Syros EV will be available in standard-range and long-range forms, with batteries identical in capacity to the ones found in the Hyundai Creta Electric.
The standard Syros EV is equipped with a 42 kWh battery, while the long-range model has a 51.4 kWh battery - the largest yet seen on a sub-4 metre EV in India. Both packs use nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells and employ liquid cooling.
Also read: Kia Carens, Carens Clavis Cumulative Sales Cross 3 Lakh Units
When it comes to fast charging, Kia says the Syros EV can go from 10 to 80 per cent in just 39 minutes when plugged into a 100 kW DC fast charger, and the SUV also features 10.8 kW AC onboard charging.
On the MIDC Full test cycle, Kia says the standard-range Syros EV will cover up to 443 kilometres, while the long-range Syros EV will be capable of covering up to 526 kilometres. Kia claims the Syros EV is the first EV in its segment to breach the 500-kilometre range mark when it comes to MIDC testing.
Also Read: Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) Launched At Rs 21.57 Lakh; Gets Enhanced ADAS Tech, New Features
What will catch the eye of enthusiasts is the power the Syros EV is packing. The long-range Syros EV has a 169 bhp motor, which is a tremendous amount of power for a subcompact SUV. With so much zing on tap, the Syros EV Long Range will go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.1 seconds, says Kia.
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