Kia Carens, Carens Clavis Cumulative Sales Cross 3 Lakh Units

Kia India has announced that its MPV, the Carens & Carens Clavis, have crossed the 3 lakh unit cumulative sales milestone. The milestone arrives a little over a year after the MPV crossed the 2 lakh unit mark in March 2025. Interestingly, the milestone also arrives a little over a year after the launch of the Carens Clavis - the upgraded version of the original Carens, which remains on sale - in May last year.



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Commenting on the milestone Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “The 300,000-unit milestone for the Carens underscores its position as a segment leader and a true game-changer in the MPV space. This achievement is a direct result of our product-led strategy, our sharp understanding of customer needs, and our unwavering focus on quality. It strengthens our conviction that the Carens is the benchmark for its class, and we are energised to build on this momentum as we accelerate our growth journey."

Petrol Accounts For Largest Share Of Sales



Providing a brief overview of its sales breakdown, Kia said that the petrol variants of the MPV accounted for the largest share of units sold. The carmaker said that 60 per cent of buyers opted for a petrol engine option while 30 per cent of the sales came from the diesel-powered model. Buyers, for the majority of the MPV’s lifecycle, could choose between two petrol and one diesel engine option, with an all-electric option arriving in July 2025.



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The EV accounts for about 10 per cent of sales.



A Little Under 20 Per Cent of Buyers Opt For Top Variants



Kia also revealed that 18 per cent of all buyers opted for the top variants of the MPV, which come loaded to the gills with tech, including ADAS, dual 12.3-inch displays, connected-car tech, ventilated front seats, and more.



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Buyers Offered a Wide Range Of Choice



Currently, Kia’s Clavis MPV family is spread across three model lines. The first is the original Carnes, which is still available in a single Premium (O) trim with either a 1.5-litre NA petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engine, both with a manual gearbox as standard. Moving to the newer Carens Clavis, internal combustion buyers can pick between a 1.5 NA petrol, 1.5 turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel engine options spread across 12 trim levels - eight of which offer the option of a six-seat configuration.



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The Clavis EV is similarly offered with two battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh - spread across seven trim levels.

