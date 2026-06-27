Future Hyundai, Kia Cars May Feature In-Built UVC Sanitiser

Germophobes will be enthralled by Hyundai Motor Group's latest tech development – an in-car sanitiser that is claimed to ‘destroy’ bacteria without impacting occupants. Hyundai and Kia have together come up with what they claim is the world's first in-vehicle sanitisation technology with plasma lamps to eliminate viruses in the cabin, even with passengers on board.

Also Read: New Hyundai Elantra Makes Global Debut: Boxy Styling, Hybrid Powertrain & Pleos Infotainment

Light from multiple plasma lamps will reach and disinfect every corner of the car.

What is Hyundai's Plasma Care UVC tech?

Dubbed ‘Plasma Care UVC’, this system employs far-ultraviolet C (Far-UVC) light in the 200–230 nanometer (nm) range. This specific wavelength, claims Hyundai, can only reach the ‘outer keratin layer of human skin without reaching deeper layers’. However, as bacteria and viruses lack this protective barrier, Far-UVC light can penetrate and destroy them entirely. This also has another pleasant knock-on effect, as any bad odours present inside the car are also eliminated.

The system was tested inside a Kia PV5.



Once illuminated, the light from the plasma lamps – chosen over LEDs for their effectiveness in generating Far-UVC light – covers every corner of the car, Hyundai claims, aside from making the car's interior resemble The Undertaker's abode.

Also Read: Kia Cars To Get Costlier From July 1: Prices Up By Up To 2%

Does in-car sanitisation really work?

To assess the system's effectiveness, Hyundai tested it in an 8-cubic-metre chamber ‘simulating a vehicle cabin environment’, which confirmed a 96.8 percent reduction in airborne viruses within 30 minutes. In a separate test, subjecting pneumonia-causing bacteria to Far-UVC light through Plasma Care UVC resulted in total elimination of the bacteria in just 60 seconds.

Plasma lamp features a specialised optical filter to control UVC emission.

Testing the system in an actual vehicle (Kia PV5), the Group revealed a 99.9 percent removal of Escherichia coli (E. coli) from the vehicle's cabin in 40 minutes.

Will this system make its way to road cars?

Yes, it will, and not in the distant future. Hyundai and Kia have already confirmed their intent to put this technology into production vehicles, starting first with purpose-built vehicles, such as those used as school vans and vehicles being used to sold food.

Much like how air purifiers came to be hygiene (pun intended) in production Hyundai and Kia cars, expect in-car UVC sanitisation to make its way to feature lists in the coming years.