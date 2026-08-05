Kia Sorento India Launch on September 4
- Launch set for 4th September; bookings now open
- Likely to be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel powertrain as well
- Will rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Jeep Meridian
Kia India has confirmed the launch of the Sorento on September 4, 2026. Recently, the brand commenced accepting bookings through its official website and authorised dealerships.
Also read: Kia Sorento Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch
Furthermore, the brand recently released a teaser showing the SUV under a cover, though little was revealed. However, from the glimpse shown, it can be noticed that the SUV will feature T-shaped LED daytime running lights, vertically stacked headlights and part of the front bumper. The long roofline, pronounced roof rails and upright stance are also visible.
Sorento, Kia's Big Bet
The Kia Sorento is the company’s latest big bet and will, in fact, be the brand’s first strong-hybrid SUV for the Indian market. Earlier, the brand was expected to launch the hybrid Kia Seltos, but the Sorento has now taken precedence.
Also Read: Kia Sorento India Arrival Confirmed With New Teaser: Launch This Festive Season
The SUV will rival the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Jeep Meridian. Kia is unlikely to position it against the Toyota Fortuner, as the Sorento is built on a monocoque chassis, which differentiates it from body-on-frame lifestyle SUVs and positions it closer to the premium SUV segment.
That said, while the Sorento has generated considerable interest for its strong-hybrid powertrain, there is also a possibility that the brand will offer it with a diesel powertrain.
Also Read: Kia Syros EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.49 Lakh
Based on the available details, the Sorento will measure over 4.8 metres in length and will be offered in India with six- and seven-seat configurations.
Internationally, the Sorento is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain producing 224 bhp, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Globally, the SUV is also available with all-wheel drive, although it remains to be seen whether that option will be introduced in India.
Inside, the cabin is expected to mirror the global-spec model. Features are likely to include dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera and a Level 2 ADAS suite, among other features.
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