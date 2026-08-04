Hyundai Creta Electric Now Available With Buyback Guarantee
- Up to 60% assured buyback on the Creta Electric.
- Valid till 3 years or 45,000 km, whichever comes first.
- BaaS option aimed at easing EV ownership.
The Creta Electric is one of the key models in Hyundai Motor India's portfolio, and the introduction of the Assured Buyback scheme is intended to further strengthen its position. Under this scheme, customers are informed about the vehicle's assured resale value at the time of purchase, providing greater clarity regarding its future value and overall cost of ownership.
Also Read: Auto Sales July 2026: Growth For Tata, Mahindra And Hyundai; Nissan Jumps 218%
Creta Electric prices range from Rs 18.03 lakh to Rs 24.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
Creta Electric Assured Buyback Scheme Details
Under the scheme, Hyundai has assured a buyback value of up to 60 per cent, which is valid for up to three years or 45,000 km, whichever comes first. Through this initiative, the company aims to improve customer confidence and make EV ownership more reassuring.
To further enhance affordability and ownership accessibility, Hyundai Motor India has previously also introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for the Creta Electric. Under this model, the electric SUV is available at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh, while battery usage plans begin at Rs 3.9 per kilometre.
Highlighting the announcement, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said "Our Assured Buyback Program, offering 60 per cent assured buyback value, reflects our confidence in the product's outstanding quality, reliability and long-term value. Together with our Battery-as-a-Service initiative, expanding charging infrastructure and future EV roadmap, we are building one of India's most comprehensive EV ecosystems, enabling customers to embrace electric mobility without compromising on convenience, confidence or peace of mind."
Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?
Creta Electric is available with two battery pack options.
Hyundai Creta Electric: Battery options, charging and range
The 2026 Hyundai Creta Electric is available with two battery pack options; 51.4 kWh (Long Range) and 42 kWh (Standard Range); offering an ARAI-certified driving range of up to 510 km and 420 km, respectively.
The electric SUV supports DC fast charging, enabling the battery to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 39 minutes. It also comes equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality for both interior and exterior power supply, a Digital Key, Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS, side foot steps, and a claimed 0–100 kmph acceleration time of 7.9 seconds in the Long Range variant.
The ownership experience is further supported by Hyundai's nationwide sales and service network, comprehensive EV ecosystem, and strong residual value proposition.
Additionally, the myHyundai app allows EV users to locate, navigate to, and access more than 30,000 charging points across India. Hyundai Motor India has also established 183 DC fast charging stations across 105 cities and plans to expand this network to 600 DC fast charging stations by 2030. These stations will be strategically located across key cities, national highways, and Hyundai dealerships, further improving charging accessibility for EV owners.
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