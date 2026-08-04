Porsche India Launches Buyback Plans For Cayenne, Macan Electric and Taycan

Luxury car manufacturer Porsche India has launched the Assured Buy-Back Programme. Under this programme, offers can be availed on the Porsche Cayenne, Macan Electric and Taycan.

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Porsche's Buyback Scheme: Details

Porsche has stated that under this programme, customers can lock in their resale value for 36 Months (3 Years). For this, the carmaker has partnered with a financial services company to ensure a smooth process. Furthermore, the scheme keeps customers secure against fluctuating market values of used cars, as they get a fixed future value guaranteed at the time of purchase.

"The introduction of the Assured Buy-Back Program provides our customers with greater peace of mind while offering the flexibility to continue their journey with the Porsche brand," said Ashutosh Dixit, Head of Porsche India. "As we continue to enhance the ownership experience, this initiative reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that support our customers during their ownership journey."

The programme covers three models from the brand: the Porsche Cayenne, Macan Electric, and Taycan. The assured value varies by model. For the Porsche Cayenne, customers can lock in an assured value of up to 70 per cent of the vehicle's ex-showroom price. Meanwhile, customers purchasing the Macan Electric or Taycan can receive up to 55 per cent of the vehicle's ex-showroom price. The programme aims to simplify ownership planning, enabling customers to better plan their next vehicle purchase.

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Porsche's India lineup

Porsche's current India lineup includes the Macan, Macan Electric, Cayenne, Cayenne Coupé, Panamera, Taycan, and the iconic 911, catering to buyers across the luxury SUV, sports car, sedan, and electric vehicle segments. As of now, the 718 remains unavailable to order in India.

The Macan is the brand's most accessible model, with ex-showroom prices starting at around ₹89.65 lakh, while the Macan Electric begins at approximately ₹1.22 crore.

The Cayenne starts at around ₹1.39 crore, and the Taycan and Panamera are priced from approximately ₹1.70 crore. The 911 range starts at around ₹2 crore, with higher-performance variants reaching nearly ₹3.8 crore (ex-showroom).