Honda Rebel 300 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Specifications Comparison
- Honda Rebel 300 to be launched soon in India
- Rebel 300 will go up against Royal Enfield Meteor 350
- New 300 cc Honda cruiser will be light and have a low 690 mm seat height
The upcoming made-in-India Honda Rebel 300 will offer a unique proposition to Indian riders looking for a true-blue cruiser motorcycle at a budget. While it will go up directly against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, there are quite a few differences between the two. The Meteor 350 offers a tried and tested 350 cc platform which has been around for over 5 years now and is arguably one of Royal Enfield’s most stable and successful engine platforms with the J-series engine.
Also Read: Honda Rebel 300 & Rebel 500 Unveiled; Both To Be Made in India
The Rebel 300 offers a completely different flavour in its unique design and liquid-cooled engine. We look at the specifications to see how the upcoming Rebel 300 stacks up against the Meteor 350, the one true rival that Honda will need to take on to get in some volumes in the world’s largest motorcycle market. Will the Rebel 300 offer Indian riders something unique that could potentially make it Honda’s next big seller in India?
Also Read: Made-in-India Honda Rebel 500 To Be Priced Below Rs. 4 Lakh
Engine & Performance
The Honda Rebel 300 may have a smaller engine – a 286 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 30.57 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 26.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm. These are figures taken from the US-spec model, and in India, the output figures are expected to be similar. The engine is paired to a 6-speed transmission and a variant with Honda’s E-Clutch could also be expected once it’s launched.
Also Read: Honda XR300L & XR300 Rally - What We Know So Far
Also Read: Royal Enfield 350 cc J-Series Engine Explained
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets the 349 cc, J-series, air-cooled, long-stroke unit which puts out a more modest 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox and now gets a standard slip and assist clutch.
Also Read: Honda CB500 - What We Know So Far
The character, performance and spread of torque of both engines will determine which one riders will find more entertaining and easier to live with. The Honda’s engine is expected to be refined and more free-revving while the Royal Enfield J-series mill will be more relaxed with the torque coming in at lower revs.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Design
This is where both bikes differ a lot. The Meteor 350 may be a cruiser, but it’s more of a retro roadster with ergonomics tweaked to make it feel like a cruiser, rather than a low-slung typical cruiser stance. The round headlight, teardrop shaped fuel tank, generous chrome and overall stance leave no doubt that the Meteor 350 is more a true-blue Royal Enfield modern classic roadster. It’s easy to live with, comfortable, yet has the familiar ergonomics of any Royal Enfield 350 roadster with a slightly raised handlebar and forward set footpegs.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Crosses 6 Lakh Sales in 5 Years
The Rebel 300, on the other hand, follows a completely different route. It’s a modern cruiser with retro-inspired design elements. The chunky tyres, low-slung stance and wide handlebar add to the signature cruiser design elements, but blacked out elements, like the wheels, engine cases and exhaust, all underscore the modern cruiser design language rather than a more classic design language.
Cycle Parts
Both motorcycles feature telescopic front forks, twin rear shocks and dual-channel ABS. The Rebel 300 however, rides on 16-inch wheels at both ends, giving it a classic Bobber-inspired stance that will definitely turn heads on the street once it’s available. The Meteor 350 combines a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel for improved stability and better ride quality in Indian road conditions. How they actually compare in the real world will be a story for another day when we get to sample the Rebel 300 after it’s launched.
Dimensions
The Meteor 350 is still a relatively heavy motorcycle with its 191 kg kerb weight. With its 765 mm seat height, the Meteor 350 may not be very tall to make it intimidate, but it’s still a muscular and heavy motorcycle, and could put off new riders, or someone looking to upgrade up the engine displacement ladder from smaller machines.
This is where the Rebel 300 has a definite edge over the Meteor 350, in being a true-blue beginner-friendly cruiser.
The Rebel 300 boasts of a saddle height of just 690 mm, which makes it one of the few motorcycles to have such a low seat height, making it easily accessible to new riders – of both sexes, and riders with a short inseam in general. Then, there’s the kerb weight. With just 172 kg, the Rebel 300 promises to be a lightweight cruiser, which will make it easy to handle, particularly for new riders, or anyone upgrading from smaller machines.
Price & Value
Prices for the Meteor 350 begin at Rs. 1,99,990 (Ex-showroom) for the base Fireball variant, going up to Rs. 2,24,383 (Ex-showroom), for the Sundowner Orange Special Edition variant. For the Rebel 300 to have a fighting chance in the Indian market, as well as take on the Meteor 350, Honda will have to price it competitively, possibly at around Rs. 2-2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom).
Verdict
The RE Meteor 350 offers a tried and tested simple homegrown cruiser made for relaxed riding with effortless low-end torque and long-distance comfort. It still has desirability that the Royal Enfield brand brings with it, and is a practical choice for Indian riding conditions, while offering the charm of Royal Enfield’s modern classic design language.
The Honda Rebel 300, on the other hand, is aimed at riders seeking a lightweight, approachable cruiser with refined performance and a low seat height which many will find easy and approachable. At first glance, the Rebel 300 seems to have generated a lot of interest in India, but how it does when it’s eventually launched in the market will determine how successful it will be.
Research More on Honda Rebel 300
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