Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Crosses 6 Lakh Sales In 5 Years
- The RE Meteor 350 was launched in November 2020
- The Meteor 350 was the first model to get the J-series 350 cc platform
- Meteor 350 sold across India, Latin America, SAARC & Europe
The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has crossed sales of over 6 lakh units globally since its launch in November 2020. The Meteor 350 was the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to be introduced with the J-series engine platform, which is now used across Royal Enfield’s 350 cc line-up, including the Classic 350, Hunter 350, Bullet 350 and Goan Classic 350.
According to Royal Enfield, the Meteor 350 continues to see strong demand across India and international markets including Latin America, the SAARC region and Europe. The Meteor 350 is the 350 cc cruiser from Royal Enfield, powered by the 349 cc, air- and oil-cooled single cylinder engine that produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.
With its smooth, tractable power and refined character, the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield says, has been able to help expand the mid-size cruiser segment by attracting new riders, across geographies. The motorcycle features a part-analogue, part-digital instrument cluster, Tripper navigation pod with turn-by-turn navigation, LED lighting, premium switchgear, slip-and-assist clutch, as well as adjustable levers.
The motorcycle is offered in four distinct variants – Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova, catering to a range of rider preferences. Ex-showroom prices of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 range between Rs. 1,95,546 and Rs. 2,15,770. The Meteor 350 is sold across more than 60 countries, and is supported by a strong dealer network of over 2,000 stores in India and more than 1,000 outlets in international markets.
