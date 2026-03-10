FADA: Electric Car, Two-Wheeler Sales Grow Over 40% In Feb 2026

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations published the EV sales data for the Indian auto industry for February, with both passenger cars and two-wheelers posting a sales growth of over 40 per cent. Total electric passenger vehicle sales in the month stood at 13,733 units - up 44.48 per cent from a low 9,505 units in the same month last year. Sales, however, were lower compared to January 2026’s 18,470 units.



The two-wheeler EV segment, meanwhile, reported total sales of 1,11,709 units in Feb 2026 - up 45.6 per cent year-on-year from 76,722 units, but lower than the 1,22,812 units sold in Jan 2026.



“EV retails in February’26 continued to grow on a year-on-year basis across categories, even as overall EV penetration remained largely range-bound due to much faster growth in ICE volumes. Electric 2W retails stood at 1,11,709 units (+45.60% YoY) with EV share at ~6.6%, while Electric PV retails came in at 13,733 units (+44.48% YoY) with share at ~3.5%,” commented C. S. Vigneshwar, President, FADA.



Tata On Top In Electric Passenger Car Sales



Tata Motors continued to hold its place atop the list of best-selling electric car brands with 5,568 units sold - up 38.51 per cent. The Indian carmaker offers a diverse range of electric vehicles in the Indian market, spread across a price range starting at sub-Rs 10 lakh and up to almost Rs 30 lakh.



JSW MG Motor India, meanwhile, stood in second with 3,312 units sold in the month, down 5.1 per cent year-on-year from 3,490 units sold in Feb 2025. Mahindra, meanwhile, secured third with 2,913 units sold - up from just 508 units in Feb 2025 - a stark showcase of the rise in demand for its EVs post the launch of its BE and XEV range.



Newcomer VinFast took fourth place with 384 units sold while BYD rounded out the top five with 306 units sold - two more than sixth place Hyundai that reported sales of 304 unit.



Overall, FADA noted EV market penetration remained rather steady at a low 3.5 per cent in the month.



TVS Reports Second Month Of 30,000+ Units Sold In 2026



In electric two-wheeler sales, TVS Motor Company reported its second straight month of 30,000+ units sold in 2026. Sales in Feb 2026 stood at 31,614 units - up 66.78 per cent from 18,955 units sold in Feb 2025. Bajaj stood in second with 25,328 units sold - up 17.42 per cent year-on-year.



Ather remained in third with 20,584 units sold - up 71.85 per cent, while Hero took fourth place with 12,514 units sold - up 364.17 per cent from a low 2,696 units in Feb 2025. Greaves Electric Mobility rounded out the top five with 4,724 units sold. Ola was down in sixth with 3,968 units sold- down 54.26 per cent year-on-year.



FADA noted that the market share of electric two-wheelers remained stable at 6.6 per cent for the month - up 1 per cent compared to Feb 2025.