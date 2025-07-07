HomeNews & Reviews
Auto Sales Witness Big Drop in June 2025, Q1 Sales Remain Positive: FADA

According to the data released by the Federation Of Automobiles Dealers Association (FADA), when compared to May, overall vehicles sales in June dropped by almost 10 per cent.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Car sales dropped by 1.49 per cent in June
  • Two-wheeler sales dropped by 12.48 per cent
  • Car dealers are sitting on a 55 day inventory currently

The Federation of Automobiles Dealers Association (FADA) has released retail numbers for the month of June 2025 as well as the first quarter of current financial year. According to the data, overall vehicle sales dropped by 9.44 per cent in June when compared to a month earlier while sales in the first quarter saw a 5 per cent jump when compared to the same period last year. A total of 20,03,873 vehicles were sold in the country in June, up from 19,11,354 units retailed in June 2024.
 

Also Read: Car Sales June 2025: Mahindra Sales Witness Growth; Tata, Hyundai, Maruti Sales Decline

 

Hero Dealership 2

Two-wheelers sales registered the biggest drop in June

 

Starting with passenger cars, a total of 2,97,722 units were retailed in June which was 1.49 per cent less when compared to May 2025 but 2.45 per cent more than June 2024. Two-wheeler sales witnessed a much bigger drop with a total of 14,46,387 units being retailed down 12.48 per cent when compared to May 2025. However, sales grew by 4.73 per cent when compared to June 2024. Commercial vehicle sales also dropped by close to 3 per cent with a total of 73,367 being retailed in June. 
 

Also Read: BMW Group India Reports Best Ever Car Sales in H1 2025; 7,774 Units Delivered

 

The market share of electric cars stood at 4.43 per cent of overall sales up from 4.07 per cent in May and 2.52 per cent in June 2024. Share of electric two-wheelers is at 7.28 per cent which grew from 6.07 per cent in May and 5.79 per cent in June last year. Market leader Maruti Suzuki's share stood at just under 40 per cent (1,16,544 units) with Mahindra occupying the second slot with 40,919 cars sold.  The highest selling two-wheeler brand in June was Hero Motocorp (3,93,832 units) followed by Honda and TVS. 
 

Tata Ultra EV Buses Srinagar 3

CV sales also saw a slight drop when compared to May

 

FADA President C S Vigneshwar said, "Heavy rains and tight market liquidity weighed on footfall and conversion, even as elevated incentive schemes and fresh bookings lent selective support. While festival and marriage-season demand provided a boost, financing constraints and intermittent variant shortages moderated sales. As we enter July 2025, dealer sentiment appears tilted towards slowdown".

