Auto Sales February 2025: India’s Vehicle Retails Drop 7% To 18,99,196 Units

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the vehicle retail numbers for February 2025. Last month, the auto sector sold 18,99,196 vehicles, witnessing a 7.19 per cent decline compared to 20,46,328 units sold during the same month in 2024. At the same time, compared to the 22,91,621 vehicles retailed in January 2025, the month-on-month drop was an even higher 17.12 per cent.

Also read: Auto Sales February 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Toyota Sales Witness Growth; Hyundai, Tata Register Dip



Commenting on the industry's overall performance, C S Vigneshwar, President, FADA India said, “February witnessed a broad-based downturn across all categories, a trend that was anticipated in our previous survey which projected a ‘Flat to De-growth’ sentiment for the month.” He further added, “During the month, dealers began expressing concerns about inventory being pushed to them without their consent. While such initiatives may serve broader business objectives, it is critical to align wholesale allocations with genuine demand to protect dealer viability and ensure healthy inventory management.”

Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales February 2025: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield Register Growth

In February 2025, passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 3,03,398 units, a decline of 10.34 per cent compared to 3,38,390 units sold during the same month last year. At the same time, two-wheeler sales, last month, dropped by 6.33 per cent to 13,53,280 units, compared to 14,44,674 vehicles retailed in February 2024.

Three-wheeler sales stood at 94,181 units, which is just a marginal drop of 2 per cent compared to 96,020 units sold during the same month in 2024. However, the sub-segment of passenger three-wheelers saw a marginal rise of 1.34 per cent in February 2025 at 44,522 units. But commercial vehicle sales saw a much higher drop of 8.6 per cent at 82,763, as against 90,551 units sold in February 2024.

Also read: Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025



The auto sector’s Year-to-Date performance was mostly positive. Total sales for the April 2024 and February 2025 period grew by 7 per cent at 2,39,98,085 units, while passenger vehicle sales alone stood at 37,91,855 units, witnessing a YoY growth of 4.44 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales grew around 8.57 per cent YoY, at 1,73,62,194 units, while three-wheeler sales reached 11,21,607 units, a growth of 5.55 per cent. Commercial vehicle sales and tractor sales remained flat at 9,13,322 and 8,09,107 units respectively.