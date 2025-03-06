Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Auto Sales February 2025: India’s Vehicle Retails Drop 7% To 18,99,196 Units Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.50 LakhHonda City, Elevate, City e:HEV, Gen 2 Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 CroreVolkswagen ID. Every1 Concept Unveiled; Previews Entry-Level EV Due 2027
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Review - Audi RS Q8 PerformanceReview - Audi RS Q8 Performance Ultraviolette Shockwave: 120 kg electric dual-sport built for FUN! • Detailed First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5Tata Harrier EVMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Auto Sales February 2025: India’s Vehicle Retails Drop 7% To 18,99,196 Units

Passenger vehicle sales declined 10.34 per cent while two-wheeler sales were down 6.33 per cent
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Total sales stood at 18,99,196 vehicles, a 7.19 per cent decline YoY
  • Passenger vehicle retail sales dropped 10.34 per cent at 3,03,398 units
  • Two-wheeler sales dropped by 6.33 per cent to 13,53,280 units

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released the vehicle retail numbers for February 2025. Last month, the auto sector sold 18,99,196 vehicles, witnessing a 7.19 per cent decline compared to 20,46,328 units sold during the same month in 2024. At the same time, compared to the 22,91,621 vehicles retailed in January 2025, the month-on-month drop was an even higher 17.12 per cent.

 

Also read: Auto Sales February 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Toyota Sales Witness Growth; Hyundai, Tata Register Dip
 

Commenting on the industry's overall performance, C S Vigneshwar, President, FADA India said, “February witnessed a broad-based downturn across all categories, a trend that was anticipated in our previous survey which projected a ‘Flat to De-growth’ sentiment for the month.” He further added, “During the month, dealers began expressing concerns about inventory being pushed to them without their consent. While such initiatives may serve broader business objectives, it is critical to align wholesale allocations with genuine demand to protect dealer viability and ensure healthy inventory management.” 

tata ev only showroom first look in pictures carandbike 9

Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales February 2025: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield Register Growth 

 

In February 2025, passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 3,03,398 units, a decline of 10.34 per cent compared to 3,38,390 units sold during the same month last year. At the same time, two-wheeler sales, last month, dropped by 6.33 per cent to 13,53,280 units, compared to 14,44,674 vehicles retailed in February 2024. 

 

Three-wheeler sales stood at 94,181 units, which is just a marginal drop of 2 per cent compared to 96,020 units sold during the same month in 2024. However, the sub-segment of passenger three-wheelers saw a marginal rise of 1.34 per cent in February 2025 at 44,522 units. But commercial vehicle sales saw a much higher drop of 8.6 per cent at 82,763, as against 90,551 units sold in February 2024. 

 

Also read: Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025
 

Hero Dealership 2

The auto sector’s Year-to-Date performance was mostly positive. Total sales for the April 2024 and February 2025 period grew by 7 per cent at 2,39,98,085 units, while passenger vehicle sales alone stood at 37,91,855 units, witnessing a YoY growth of 4.44 per cent.

 

Two-wheeler sales grew around 8.57 per cent YoY, at 1,73,62,194 units, while three-wheeler sales reached 11,21,607 units, a growth of 5.55 per cent. Commercial vehicle sales and tractor sales remained flat at 9,13,322 and 8,09,107 units respectively.  

# FADA Sales# FADA Vehicle Registration# FADA# Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations# Federation of Automobile Dealers Association# Cars# sales-figure# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • FADA reported the highest-ever sales in the passenger vehicle, three-wheeler and tractor segments in CY 2024 though the sector ended 2024 with a slump in sales in December
    FADA Sales 2024: Auto Sales Grow 9 Per Cent In Calendar Year; Slide 12.49 Per Cent In December
  • Passenger vehicle sales were down 13.72 per cent year-on-year compared to Nov 2023 while two-wheeler sales reported a 15.8 per cent growth.
    FADA Sales November 2024: Passenger Vehicle Sales Fall As Demand Shrinks Post Festive Season
  • Two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales grew year-on-year though sales in other segments including passenger vehicles remained below August 2023 levels.
    Auto Industry Sales Grow 2.88 Per Cent In August 2024: FADA
  • Kia retained its spot as the number one ranked original equipment manufacturer for a second year in a row.
    Kia, Honda 2 Wheeler Tops FADA’s Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022
  • Passenger vehicle sales in India saw a year-over-year increase of over 10 per cent, while two-wheeler sales grew in double digits
    Passenger Vehicle Sales Rebound In July After Tepid May And June: FADA

Latest News

  • Passenger vehicle sales declined 10.34 per cent while two-wheeler sales were down 6.33 per cent
    Auto Sales February 2025: India’s Vehicle Retails Drop 7% To 18,99,196 Units
  • Both models are offered with some substantial discounts for the month of March 2025
    Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
  • The hybrid version of the Honda City sedan is being offered with maximum benefits, followed by the Elevate compact SUV.
    Honda City, Elevate, City e:HEV, Gen 2 Amaze Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 90,000 In March
  • For the 2025 model year, the LX packs in more tech and gets a new off-road-focused Overtrail variant.
    2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 Crore
  • When it goes on sale, the production Every1 will be the most affordable EV in Volkswagen’s global all-electric vehicle lineup, priced at €20,000
    Volkswagen ID. Every1 Concept Unveiled; Previews Entry-Level EV Due 2027
  • Underpinned by Volvo’s SPA2 platform, the ES90 is the sixth all-electric model in Volvo’s portfolio
    Volvo ES90 Electric Sedan Unveiled
  • The sixth-gen A6 Avant shares much of its design and tech with the A6 Avant e-tron that debuted in 2024.
    New-Gen Audi A6 Avant Debuts With Mild Hybrid Engines, Optional All-Wheel Steering
  • New Black, Grey and Blue colour options with decals to be offered
    Honda H’ness CB350 To Get New Colourways; Launch Imminent
  • Ultraviolette has launched a new dual-purpose electric motorcycle named Shockwave; here are a few detailed shots of the bike.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures
  • Available only with automatic since launch – in both 4x2 and 4x4 guises – the Legender gets a third variant with a six-speed manual transmission with slightly less torque than automatic.
    Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Auto Sales February 2025: India’s Vehicle Retails Drop 7% To 18,99,196 Units
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved