Two-Wheeler Sales February 2025: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield Register Growth

Two-wheeler manufacturers in India have released their sales figures for February 2025. Most of the brands have experienced mixed results in February 2025, with most manufacturers witnessing growth in sales, particularly in exports. Let's take a look at how the brands performed in the previous month, respectively.



Hero MotoCorp recorded total sales of 3.88 lakh units in February 2025. Domestic sales stood at 3,57,296 units, while its electric vehicle brand, Vida, continued to expand, delivering 6,200 units. The company’s global sales saw a 33 per cent year-on-year increase, with over 30,000 units exported. In the domestic market, motorcycle sales reached 3,52,312 units, whereas scooters contributed 35,756 units to the overall tally.

TVS Motor Company reported total sales of 4,03,976 units, reflecting a 10 per cent growth compared to February 2024. The two-wheeler segment alone saw sales of 3,91,889 units, marking a similar 10 per cent increase. Domestic two-wheeler sales improved by 3 per cent, reaching 2,76,072 units. Motorcycle sales saw a 5 per cent rise, with 1,92,960 units sold in February 2025. The scooter segment performed particularly well, witnessing a 24 per cent surge, with 1,64,415 units sold last month.

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported total sales of 90,206 units in February 2025, comprising 73,455 units in the domestic market and 16,751 units in exports. This marks a 7 per cent overall year-on-year dip in its sales as compared to the corresponding period last year. While domestic sales declined in February 2025, exports registered a 19% growth over the previous year.

Bajaj Auto recorded total sales of 3,52,071 units, including commercial vehicles. Two-wheeler sales stood at 2,99,418 units, with domestic sales accounting for 1,46,138 units and exports contributing 1,53,280 units. While domestic sales witnessed a 14 per cent decline compared to the previous year, the export segment saw a 23 per cent increase.

Royal Enfield posted total sales of 90,670 motorcycles in February 2025, reflecting a 19 per cent year-on-year growth. Domestic sales reached 80,799 units, witnessing a 19 per cent y-o-y growth, while export sales accounted for 9,871 units, marking a 23 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year.