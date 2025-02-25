Bajaj Auto Approves 150 Million Euro Funding For KTM

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic 3000 km Long Term ReviewHonda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales MilestoneRevolt RV BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.15 LakhMaruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda PlantDucati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 KTM 390 Adventure ReviewTriumph Daytona 660 Review: Old name with the same game? | Road Test | carandbikeTata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to Avoid
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo EM 90Mahindra Thar eBYD SeagullNissan JukeMaruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Multistrada V2Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Bajaj Auto Approves 150 Million Euro Funding For KTM

KTM has received strategic support from Bajaj Auto, as well as CFMoto, which will mark the first steps for the Austrian brand to recover from its financial woes and return to growth.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto's board approves Rs. 1,360 crore investment
  • The investment is for Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV
  • New funds likely to be infused to rescue KTM AG

The Board of Directors at Bajaj Auto Limited has approved investing funds of up to 150 million Euros in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, Netherlands. The infusion of fresh funds of approximately Rs.1,360 crore is intended to fund BAIH BV’s investment opportunities, with capital being provided in the form of equity capital, preference capital or loans, depending on future requirement. 

 

Watch the video review:

 

 

Also Read: KTM Faces Financial Trouble; Seeks Funding Of 100 Million Euros

2025 KTM 390 Adventure web 15

Bajaj Auto has not specified the exact nature of the investment opportunities, but the company, through BAIH BV, currently owns a 49.9 per cent stake in Pierer Bajaj AG (PBAG), while the remaining controlling stake is held by Pierer Industrie AG. PBAG holds nearly 75 per cent ownership in subsidiary Pierer Mobility AG, which is the parent company for KTM AG.

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Review

 

The additional capital infusion is expected to help BAIH BV explore new investment avenues, possibly strengthening Bajaj Auto’s stake in KTM AG and enhancing its global footprint in the premium motorcycle segment. Sources in Bajaj Auto have disclosed that the leadership at Bajaj Auto is not keen to take over management of KTM AG, despite the fresh investment, and KTM will continue to operate as an independent Austrian brand with its own management and personnel.

 

Late last year, KTM had announced that it would need emergency funds to keep itself afloat, following reports of a staggering $3 billion debt that the company now finds itself in. The announcement by  Bajaj doesn’t specifically mention its intention to invest in KTM, but it’s widely believed that the funds of 150 million Euros (around Rs. 1,360 crore) will be used to boost KTM’s finances in Europe, possibly even making Bajaj Auto the biggest shareholder in KTM. More details are expected in the next few weeks about the future of KTM AG, as well as Bajaj Auto’s strategic new investment in the Austrian brand.

# Bajaj-KTM# KTM crisis# KTM AG financial crisis# Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • How much of an improvement is the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure? That’s the question I had in mind before heading to Goa for the India press ride. After riding it off-road and on the highway, one important question remains. Should I get one for myself?
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review: Should You Buy One?
  • Will Bajaj Auto bail out KTM AG and increase its stake in KTM’s parent company?
    KTM Faces Financial Trouble; Seeks Funding Of 100 Million Euros
  • KTM crossed the 1 million unit manufacturing milestone in India, as the Austrian brand continues its partnership with Bajaj Auto for manufacturing of domestic and export units of its sub-400 cc motorcycles.
    1 Millionth KTM Motorcycle Rolls Out Of Bajaj's Chakan Plant
  • Bajaj is also looking to make the Chetak available across more cities in India with the target to make in available in 100 cities from the current 27.
    Bajaj, KTM Looking At High-End Electric Motorcycles
  • Bajaj Auto posted an 18.84 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit at Rs. 1,138.29 crore for the quarter between July and September this year, while domestic sales recovered thanks a strong turnaround in the first half of the quarter between July and September 2020.
    Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021; Registers Highest-Ever Volumes For Pulsar &

Latest News

  • Honda has sold 53,326 units of the Elevate in the domestic market, and exported 47,653 units to foreign countries
    Honda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • The Revolt RV BlazeX is positioned as a sportier alternative to the RV1 and features a more powerful electric motor
    Revolt RV BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh
  • The plant will initially have a capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per annum, which will be increased to 1 million units annually over time
    Maruti Suzuki Commences Production At New Kharkhoda Plant
  • Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with new features and equipment to make it more adventure and off-road ready.
    Ducati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh
  • KTM has received strategic support from Bajaj Auto, as well as CFMoto, which will mark the first steps for the Austrian brand to recover from its financial woes and return to growth.
    Bajaj Auto Approves 150 Million Euro Funding For KTM
  • The standard GranCabrio is equipped with a less powerful version of the ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine that churns out 478 bhp
    Maserati Unveils New GranCabrio V6
  • Internationally, the CF 450MT and the 675 SR-R have received a positive response for their performance and capabilities
    CFMoto To Re-Enter India By Mid-2025
  • Besides the new ‘Peix Brown’ colour addition, the ‘Smoke Silver’ colour is now available in Dash trim featuring the circular TFT Tripper dash
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Receives New Livery, Priced At Rs 2.49 Lakh
  • New special edition commemorates the SUV crossing the 2 lakh unit sales milestone and is based on the Z8 and Z8 L trims.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh
  • The prices for the CNG kits, which will be offered as a retrofitment option from dealers, range from Rs 75,000 to Rs 79,500
    Renault Kwid, Kiger, Triber Now Offered With CNG Kits In India
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Bajaj Auto Approves 150 Million Euro Funding For KTM
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved