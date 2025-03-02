Auto Sales February 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Toyota Sales Witness Growth; Hyundai, Tata Register Dip

Automakers in India have reported their individual sales numbers for the month of February 2025. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki , Mahindra, and Toyota India reported increases in their sales numbers, while the sales of Hyundai India and Tata Motors declined respectively. The month also saw Mahindra become the second highest-selling passenger vehicle company in India, after beating Hyundai India. Here is a look at how the brands performed.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki sold nearly 1.61 lakh vehicles in February 2025

Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the charts in February 2025 with domestic passenger vehicle sales of 1,60,791 units. This figure is only marginally higher than its sales in February 2024, which amounted to 1,60,271 units. The carmaker’s sales in the Mini segment continued to fall, this time, selling 10,226 units, a massive 30 per cent drop over February 2024, when it sold 14,782 units. Sales in the Compact segment, however, increased slightly, up from 71,627 units to 72,924 units (1.81 per cent). Utility Vehicle sales also witnessed a minor growth, amounting to 65,033 units, 6.2 per cent greater than the 61,234 units it sold in February 2024. Curiously, the sales of the company’s sedan, the Ciaz also grew from 481 units in February 2024 to 1097 units in February 2025. The company’s exports during the month stood at 25,021 units, over 13 per cent less than February 2024 (28,927 units).

Mahindra Automotive

Mahindra is the second-highest-selling passenger vehicle company in India in February 2025

Mahindra Auto had a stellar month in February 2025, as it beat Hyundai India to become the second-highest-selling passenger vehicle company in India. The company sold 50,420 passenger vehicles during the month in the domestic market, up from 42,401 units, representing a 19 per cent increase in sales. The total domestic sales number, including exports, amounted to 52,386 units.

Hyundai India

Hyundai's cumulative sales fell by 4.92 per cent in February 2025

Hyundai India’s sales took a hit in February 2025, as it reported a decrease in sales over the same period last year. The company sold 47,727 units in the domestic market during the month, registering a decrease of 4.92 per cent over Feb '24. The company’s exports meanwhile, grew by 6.8 per cent over last year and amounted to 11,000 units. The Korean carmaker’s cumulative sales number stood at 58,727 units, down from 60,501 units in February 2024 (a year-over-year decrease of 2.93 per cent).



Tata Motors

Tata's EV sales fell by 23 per cent in February 2025

Another company that had a bad month was Tata Motors, registering a year-over-year decrease of 9 per cent in cumulative passenger vehicle sales. Tata’s total passenger vehicle sales during the month amounted to 46,811 units, down from 51,321 units. Domestic sales too fell by 9 per cent, from 51,267 units to 46,435 units. Tata also recorded a 23 per cent drop in EV sales, which in February stood at 5343 units, down from 6923 units. Exports meanwhile, increased, from 54 units in February 2024 to 376 units in February 2025.



Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota sold 26,414 units in the domestic market in February 2025

Toyota India’s sales for the month stood at 28,414 units in February 2025, a year-over-year increase of 13 per cent over the same period last year, when it sold 25,220 units. The company sold 26,414 units in the domestic market, while its exports stood at 2000 units. In its statement, the company said that 68 per cent of its total sales consisted of SUV and MPV sales, while small cars such as the Glanza and Taisor accounted for 28 per cent. The company recently re-introduced the Land Cruiser 300 in India, this time, also offering the sportier GR-S trim on sale in India. Prices for the Land Cruiser range from Rs 2.31 crore to Rs 2.41 crore (ex-showroom).



Kia India

Kia sold 5425 units of the Syros in February 2025

Among the companies that had a good month was Kia India, recording a significant year-over-year sales increase of 23.8 per cent. Kia cumulatively sold 25,026 units in February 2025 compared to 20,200 units sold in February 2024. The company stated that the main reason for the increase in sales is the good market response for its latest offering, the Syros, of which it sold 5425 units in February. The company also registered decent sales numbers for the Sonet, Seltos and Carens, with sales of 7598 units, 6446 units, and 5318 units respectively. Meanwhile, the sales of the Carnival, Kia’s luxury MPV amounted to 239 units.



JSW MG Motor India

MG's EV portfolio accounted for 78 per cent of its total sales in February 2025

MG India’s sales stood at 4002 units in February 2025. However, it should be noted that these are wholesale numbers and that the number of retails in the month as stated by the company amounts to 4956 units. The company stated that its EV portfolio accounted for 78 per cent of its total sales. It also stated that production at its plant in Halol, Gujarat will soon be reduced due to necessary modifications to the facility for the introduction of new products and Windsor production stabilisation.







