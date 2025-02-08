Hyundai Aura Corporate Launched In India At Rs 7.48 Lakh
February 8, 2025
- Hyundai has launched the Aura Corporate in India.
- Priced at Rs 7.48 lakh (Petrol) and Rs 8.47 lakh (CNG).
- Slots in between the S and SX trims.
Hyundai has launched the Aura Corporate in India. Slotting in between the S and SX trims, the Corporate variant can be had with both petrol (Rs 7.48 lakh) and CNG (Rs 8.47 lakh) powertrains. This variant is positioned as a more affordable alternative to the top-spec SX and SX(O) trims, and gets a range of new features over the lower-spec S and E variants.
The Aura Corporate gets 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, and up front, gets LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), along with a rear wing spoiler. The variant also gets Corporate badging. On the inside, the Aura Corporate gets a smaller 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with no Apple Carplay or Android Auto connectivity. Other features offered in the car include a rear AC vent and a rear centre armrest with cup holder. On the safety front, the Aura Corporate gets the same set of features as offered in the base variant which include four airbags, three-point seatbelts, and seat belt reminders.
On the powertrain front, the Aura continues to be powered by a 1197 cc petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The CNG-powered version makes 68 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque. The Aura can be had with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox.
