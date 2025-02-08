Login
Hyundai Aura Corporate Launched In India At Rs 7.48 Lakh

The new Corporate trim slots in between the S and SX trims of the Aura, can be had with both petrol and CNG powertrains
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has launched the Aura Corporate in India.
  • Priced at Rs 7.48 lakh (Petrol) and Rs 8.47 lakh (CNG).
  • Slots in between the S and SX trims.

Hyundai has launched the Aura Corporate in India. Slotting in between the S and SX trims, the Corporate variant can be had with both petrol (Rs 7.48 lakh) and CNG (Rs 8.47 lakh) powertrains. This variant is positioned as a more affordable alternative to the top-spec SX and SX(O) trims, and gets a range of new features over the lower-spec S and E variants. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter S(O)+, S+ AMT Launched In India; Get a Sunroof
 

The Aura Corporate gets 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, and up front, gets LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), along with a rear wing spoiler. The variant also gets Corporate badging. On the inside, the Aura Corporate gets a smaller 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with no Apple Carplay or Android Auto connectivity. Other features offered in the car include a rear AC vent and a rear centre armrest with cup holder. On the safety front, the Aura Corporate gets the same set of features as offered in the base variant which include four airbags, three-point seatbelts, and seat belt reminders. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched; Prices Start From Rs 14.51 Lakh
 

On the powertrain front, the Aura continues to be powered by a 1197 cc petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The CNG-powered version makes 68 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque. The Aura can be had with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. 


 

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Aura# Hyundai Aura Corporate# Hyundai Aura Corporate price# subcompact sedan# Cars# Cover Story
