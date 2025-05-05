FADA Sales April 2025: New Fiscal Year Starts On a Lukewarm Note, Auto Sales Up 3%

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations revealed the industry sales data for the first month of the new fiscal year. The dealer body reported that industry sales were up 2.95 per cent in April 2025 with 22,87,952 units – up from 22,22,463 units last year. Sales were relatively flat across most segments, with only three-wheelers reporting double-digit sales growth year-on-year.

Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales April 2025: Hero Dips Due To Production Pause; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth



“The new financial year began on a modest note as overall retail in April managed to grow by 3 per cent YoY. All categories except CV closed in the green, with 2W, 3W, PV and Trac up 2.25 per cent, 24.5 per cent, 1.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively, while CVs declined by 1 per cent. With the tariff war paused, stock markets staged a sharp pullback—alleviating investor concerns—and customers thus leveraged Chaitra Navratri, Akshay Tritiya, Bengali New Year, Baisakhi and Vishu to complete purchases, helping April end on a positive note,” said FADA President C S Vigneshwar.

Starting with two-wheelers, the segment posted a year-on-year growth of 2.25 per cent, growing from 16,49,591 units to 16,86,774 units. Month-on-month sales were up 11.84 per cent over March 2025. FADA attributed the sales performance to new model introductions as well as a strong Rabi harvest. The dealer body, however, said that the segment could face headwinds in the form of OBD-2B-related price increases and elevated financing costs.

Also read: Auto Sales April 2025: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Kia Register Growth; Tata, Hyundai Report Decline



Moving to the passenger vehicle segment, FADA reported a 1.55 per cent increase in sales year-on-year. Sales for April 2025 stood at 3,49,939 units – up from 3,44,594 units in April 2024. Month-on-month sales, however, were down 0.19 per cent. FADA attributed the sales performance to a cautious buyer sentiment.

Three-wheeler sales were the only ones to see notable growth – rising 24.51 per cent over April 2024. Sales in the month stood at 99,766 units – up from 80,127 units last year. Month-on-month sales, however, were up just 0.39 per cent.

Also read: Hyundai Creta Becomes The Highest Selling Model In India For The Second Time In A Row



Tractor sales, meanwhile, were up 7.56 per cent from 56,635 units to 60,915 per cent in April 2025. Month-on-month, the segment was down 17.70 per cent. Commercial vehicle sales were down 1.05 per cent year-on-year and 4.44 per cent month-on-month.

FADA said that it expected the outlook for May to remain muted for the industry.