Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6Kia SyrosHonda 2025 AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota New CamryKia SyrosLotus EmiraLexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Okinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440Hero Electric AE-47
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

FADA Sales November 2024: Passenger Vehicle Sales Fall As Demand Shrinks Post Festive Season

Passenger vehicle sales were down 13.72 per cent year-on-year compared to Nov 2023 while two-wheeler sales reported a 15.8 per cent growth.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Passenger Vehicles sales declined 13.72 per cent over November 2023
  • Two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 15.80 per cent year-on-year
  • Cumulative auto sales up 11.12 per cent over November 2023

November 2024 was a bit of a mixed bag for the Indian auto industry with cumulative sales of 32,08,719 vehicles - a 11.12 per cent growth over the same month last year. The sales growth were primarily driven by the two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors segment with commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle sales declining after a strong showing in October 2024.
 

Also read: Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
 

“While November was initially expected to build on its prior momentum, particularly due to the marriage season, dealer feedback suggests that this segment underperformed overall expectations. Although rural markets offered some support, primarily in the two-wheeler category, marriage-related sales remained subdued. The late occurrence of Deepawali at the end of October also caused a spillover of festive registrations into November, affecting the month’s sales trajectory,” said C S Vigneshwar, President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
 

Hero Dealership Festive Season 2022 10 28 T17 10 08 300 Z

Two-wheeler sales were up 26.67 per cent over the festive month of October 2024.

 

Two-wheeler sales continued to see strong demand in the post-Diwali period with sales growing 26.67 per cent over the festive month of October 2024. With 26,15,953 units sold, the highest in the month, the segment also posted a 15.80 per cent gain over November 2023. FADA attributed the strong growth to a spill-over of the festive season while also reporting that demand for new two-wheelers fell short of the anticipated wedding season demand.
 

Also read: Auto Sales November 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Witness Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip
 

The festive spillover however did not seem to extend to the passenger vehicle segment which saw sales drop a sharp 33.37 per cent compared to October 2024. Sales were subdued compared to November 2023 as well with the segment sales shrinking by 13.72 per cent year-on-year. Total sales for the month amounted to 3,21,943 units - down from 4,83,159 units in October 2024.
 

Tata ev dealership 1

Passenger vehicle sales were down a notable 33.37 per cent over October 2024, 13.72 per cent over November 2023.

 

Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales November 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Honda See Growth While Hero MotoCorp Dispatches Dip
 

“The PV segment faced notable headwinds, with sales declining 33.37% MoM and 13.72% YoY. Dealers cited weak market sentiment, limited product variety and insufficient new launches, compounded by the shift of festive demand into October. Although rural interest was present, it failed to significantly improve sentiment,” said Vigneshwar.
 

Moving to other segments, three-wheelers reported a year-on-year growth of 4.23 per cent with 1,08,337 units sold. However, sales were down a notable 11.81 per cent compared to October 2024. Commercial vehicle sales meanwhile were in a similar boat as passenger vehicles with sales declining 6.08 per cent compared to November 2023 and 15.85 per cent compared to October 2024.
 

Mahindra Tractors Generic 2023 01 02 T08 25 43 021 Z

Tractor sales were up month-on-month and year-on-year though overall sales in FY 2025 were down compared to FY 2024.

 

Tractor sales meanwhile were on a growth trajectory with a 29.88 per cent gain over November 2023 with 80,519 units sold. Month-on-month sales meanwhile were up by 24.97 per cent.
 

Regarding the year-to-date performance in FY 2025, the overall industry reported a 10.97 per cent growth over FY 2024, with 1,79,92,631 units sold from April to November 2024. The two-wheeler segment reported cumulative sales of 1,43,59,744 units - a growth of 14.04 per cent over the previous fiscal while passenger vehicle sales were up 4.19 per cent over FY 2024 with 26,97,934 units sold. Three-wheeler sales were also in the positive reporting a gain of 7.61 per cent. However, commercial vehicle and tractor sales were down compared to the previous financial year by 0.29 per cent and 3.29 per cent respectively.
 

For December, FADA maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook citing that year-end discounts and promotions could help push demand for new vehicles in the month.

# FADA India# FADA Sales# FADA# FADA Report# FADA November sales# FADA November 2024 sales# passenger car sales# Passenger vehicle sales# Two-wheeler sales# Cars# Auto Industry# sales-figure# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Leading brands such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, all reported positive growth, while Hero MotoCorp reported a decline in sales
    Two-Wheeler Sales November 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Honda See Growth While Hero MotoCorp Dispatches Dip
  • So far, all brands have reported year-on-year growth in their sales, respectively.
    Two-Wheeler Sales September 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda See Double-Digit Growth
  • The e-commerce company has a section for two-wheelers with an option to choose petrol and electric vehicles.
    Hero Bikes Get Discount Of Up To Rs 23,500; Jawa Bikes At Rs 18,500 Off At Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  • Two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have reported mixed sales for August 2024
    Two-Wheeler Sales August 2024: TVS, Bajaj, Hero Sales Rise; Royal Enfield Sales Decline
  • Two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales grew year-on-year though sales in other segments including passenger vehicles remained below August 2023 levels.
    Auto Industry Sales Grow 2.88 Per Cent In August 2024: FADA

Latest News

  • Passenger vehicle sales were down 13.72 per cent year-on-year compared to Nov 2023 while two-wheeler sales reported a 15.8 per cent growth.
    FADA Sales November 2024: Passenger Vehicle Sales Fall As Demand Shrinks Post Festive Season
  • Radical-looking speedster enters production with minimal changes from the concept and some unique kit.
    Production-Spec Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Debuts With F1-Inspired Halo, 577 bhp V8
  • Price hike across variants ranges between Rs 17,000 to Rs 36,000.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 36,000
  • TVS is aiming to freshen up its neo-retro roadster with a model year update as competition in the 200cc and above segments continues to intensify.
    2025 TVS Ronin Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024: New Colours, Dual-Channel ABS For Ronin DS
  • The KTM 390 Adventure S has been showcased at the India Bike Week 2024 just ahead of the January 2025 launch. Here’s a closer look at the 390 Adventure S though some detailed images.
    KTM 390 Adventure S At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures
  • The latest electric SUV from Mahindra, which will commercially roll out in February 2025, found itself in the middle of a controversy over its name, which overlapped with the airline’s aviation call sign.
    Mahindra To Rename Electric SUV ‘BE 6’; Will ‘Strongly Contest' IndiGo Lawsuit
  • For those seeking something more hardcore than the standard 390 Adventure, KTM will bring the 390 Enduro R to India at the start of 2025.
    KTM 390 Enduro R At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures
  • With the change in calendar year, several carmakers have announced a price hike across their product line-up, which will be effective from January 1, 2025
    Cars, SUVs To Get Pricier From January 2025: Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, And More Announce Price Hikes
  • Along with refreshed looks, the 2025 Multistrada V2 comes with a more powerful engine and lighter kerb weight. It will arrive in India in 2025.
    2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled; It’s Lighter And More Powerful Now
  • Alongside the standard 390 Adventure, KTM has also showcased the more focused KTM 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week 2024.
    New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • FADA Sales November 2024: Passenger Vehicle Sales Fall As Demand Shrinks Post Festive Season
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved