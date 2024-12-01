Login
Auto Sales November 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Witness Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip

While manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported increases in sales figures, Hyundai’s sales declined by nearly 7 per cent
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki reported a year-on-year increase in sales of 10.39 per cent.
  • Hyundai India’s sales fell by 6.9 per cent.
  • Tata Motors announced that its total passenger vehicle sales went up by 2 per cent.

Automakers in India have reported their individual sales numbers for the month of November 2024. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Toyota India reported increases in their sales numbers, while Hyundai India’s sales declined respectively. Here is a look at how the brands performed.

 

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched At Rs 6.79 Lakh
 

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 28

Maruti Suzuki's domestic passenger vehicle sales for the month amounted to 1,41,312 units

 

Maruti Suzuki registered cumulative sales of 1,81,531 units (light commercial vehicles (LCV) included) in November 2024, reporting a year-on-year increase of 10.39 per cent. This figure is, however, significantly lower than its sales number in October 2024 when the company sold 2,06,434 units, its highest-ever monthly sales figure. The automaker’s domestic passenger vehicle sales for the month amounted to 1,41,312 units, 5.33 per cent higher than the sales figure in November 2023. The company also sold 8,660 units to Toyota, as part of its global alliance, and recorded exports of 28,633 units, up from 22,950 units during the same month last year. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Tucson Bags 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
 

Hyundai India

Creta Coast to Coast drive 15

Hyundai's cumulative sales figure in India for November 2024 stood at 61,252 units, down from 65,801 sales in November 2023


Hyundai India’s sales dwindled in November 2024, as the company reported a year-on-year decline of 6.9 per cent. The Korean automaker’s cumulative sales figure in India for the month stood at 61,252 units, down from 65,801 sales in November 2023. When compared to the previous month, sales declined by 12.5 per cent, down from 70,078 units. The sales number in November 2024 consisted of 48,246 sales in the domestic market (down by 2.4 per cent, year-on-year) and 13,006 exports (down by 20.5 per cent, year-on-year). 

 

Also ReadTata Nexon EV 45 Review: Max Range, Max Value?
 

Tata Motors

Tata Nexon EV 45 Web 5

Tata's EV sales went up by 9 per cent in November 2024


Tata Motors’s total passenger vehicle sales for November 2024 stood at 47,117 units, representing a mere 2 per cent increase in sales over the same month in 2023. The sales figure is, however, 2.69 per cent lower than the automaker’s sales in October 2024. A positive point to note from Tata Motors’ sales is that the sale of its all-electric passenger vehicle range is up by 9 per cent, amounting to 5202 units for the month. Cumulative sales for the brand (including commercial business) accounted for 74,753 units compared to 74,172 units during October 2023.

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Surges Past 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

TOYOTA INNOVA HYCROSS STATIC 1

The Toyota Innova Hycross and Urban Cruiser Hyryder achieved 1 lakh sales milestones in November 2024


Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a year-on-year sales growth of 44 per cent with 25,586 units (including exports) sold in November 2024. However, the sales figure, when compared to October 2024, has actually fallen by 17 per cent. Exports in November 2024, stood at 1140 units, down from 2707 units in October, a drop of nearly 58 per cent. Two of Toyota’s vehicles, the Innova Hycross and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder achieved 1 lakh sales milestones in November 2024.

 

Also Read: JSW MG Motor India Delivered Over 100 EVs In Delhi-NCR On Dhanteras
 

JSW MG Motor India

Windsor 2

MG sold 3144 units of the Windsor in November


JSW MG Motor India sold 6019 units in November 2024, representing a growth of 20 per cent over November 2023. Similar to October 2024, MG stated that its EV sales accounted for 70 per cent of its total sales volume during the month. The company also stated that it sold 3144 units of its latest vehicle, the Windsor in November, which has received a good response from consumers in the Indian market. 



 

