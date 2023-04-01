Auto Sales March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sells 170,071 Units

Maruti Suzuki has managed to sell 170,071 units in March 2023. While this represents good numbers in general it also represents a slight decrease in sales as compared to March 2022 where it sold 170,395 units. The total numbers included domestic sales of 136,787 units, sales to other OEM of 3,165 units and 30,119 units which were exported. The company also achieved its highest ever monthly export numbers in the month of March.

Sales of the Alto and S-Presso amounted to 11,582 units which is a decrease when compared to the 15,491 cars it sold in March 2022. Sales of its compact cars like the Baleno, Dzire, Swift and WagonR also went down from 82,314 units in March 2022 to 71,832 units for the same month this year. Although, the greatest decrease was for the Ciaz which managed to sell only 300 units in March 2023 as compared to 1834 units in the same month last year. However, Maruti Suzuki’s total sales numbers didn’t suffer too much as sales of its utility vehicles which include the Ertiga, Brezza, XL-6 and Grand Vitara went up to 37,054 units from 25,001units in the same month last year. Sales of LCVs also rose from 3,797 units in March 2022 to 4,024 units in March 2023.

For the full financial year 2022-23, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,966,164 units reporting its highest ever total sales numbers. This included domestic sales of 1,644,876 units which represents a growth of 20.5% over FY 2021-22, sales to other OEM of 61,955 units and highest ever export numbers of 259,333 units.