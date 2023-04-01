Auto Sales 2023: Hyundai India Achieves Highest Ever Annual Total Sales Volume

Hyundai India has managed to sell 7,20,565 units in FY 22-23 representing a Year Over Year growth of 18 per cent. This included domestic sales of 5,67,546 units with 1,53,019 units that were exported. The total annual sales numbers along with domestic sales numbers were the highest it recorded ever since the auto maker first started doing business in India. This was partly influenced by the introduction of several new products in the Indian market by the manufacturer the following year.

Commenting on FY 2023 performance, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “FY 22-23 has been a phenomenal year for Hyundai Motor India, as we introduced 7 segment defining products like the all-new Hyundai TUCSON, New Venue, Venue N Line, All electric IONIQ 5, New Grand i10 NIOS, New AURA and the all-new Hyundai VERNA catering to different segments thus giving a strong push to brand Hyundai amongst New-Age Indian Customers. Despite Global Head winds, we see momentum in the Indian Auto Industry backed by strong India Growth story led by Gen MZ.”

The manufacturer’s monthly sales numbers for March 2023 included 61,500 units that showcased a yoy growth of 13.5 per cent. This included domestic sales of 50,600 units representing a yoy increase of 11.2 per cent and 10,900 exports which was 2 per cent more than March 2022.