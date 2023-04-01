  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales 2023: Hyundai India Achieves Highest Ever Annual Total Sales Volume

Auto Sales 2023: Hyundai India Achieves Highest Ever Annual Total Sales Volume

Hyundai India has managed to sell 7,20,565 units included domestic sales of 5,67,546 units with 1,53,019 exports.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
01-Apr-23 06:19 PM IST
Auto Sales 2023: Hyundai India Achieves Highest Ever Annual Total Sales Volume
Highlights
  • Hyundai India's sales in FY 22-23 represents a Year Over Year growth of 18 per cent
  • The manufacturer had introduced several new products including the Tucson ,Venue, IONIQ 5,Grand i10 NIOS and AURA
  • The manufacturer’s monthly sales numbers for March 2023 showed a yoy increase of 13.5 per cent

Hyundai India has managed to sell 7,20,565 units in FY 22-23 representing a Year Over Year growth of 18 per cent. This included domestic sales of 5,67,546 units with 1,53,019 units that were exported. The total annual sales numbers along with domestic sales numbers were the highest it recorded ever since the auto maker first started doing business in India. This was partly influenced by the introduction of several new products in the Indian market by the manufacturer the following year.

Commenting on FY 2023 performance, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “FY 22-23 has been a phenomenal year for Hyundai Motor India, as we introduced 7 segment defining products like the all-new Hyundai TUCSON, New Venue, Venue N Line, All electric IONIQ 5, New Grand i10 NIOS, New AURA and the all-new Hyundai VERNA catering to different segments thus giving a strong push to brand Hyundai amongst New-Age Indian Customers. Despite Global Head winds, we see momentum in the Indian Auto Industry backed by strong India Growth story led by Gen MZ.”

The manufacturer’s monthly sales numbers for March 2023 included 61,500 units that showcased a yoy growth of 13.5 per cent. This included domestic sales of 50,600 units representing a yoy increase of 11.2 per cent and 10,900 exports which was 2 per cent more than March 2022.

Related Articles
Auto Sales March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sells 170,071 Units
Auto Sales March 2023: Maruti Suzuki Sells 170,071 Units
8 hours ago
2023 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained
2023 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained
8 days ago
Hyundai Planning To Acquire General Motors' Talegaon Plant, Signs Term Sheet
Hyundai Planning To Acquire General Motors' Talegaon Plant, Signs Term Sheet
19 days ago
Sixth-Generation Hyundai Verna Teased; Bookings Open
Sixth-Generation Hyundai Verna Teased; Bookings Open
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Kia Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2020 Kia
Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
  • 22,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
17.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹35,959
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Audi A4 30 TFSI Technology
2017 Audi
A4 30 TFSI Technology
  • 23,123 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
29.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner