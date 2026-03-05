Ultraviolette Rolls Out Battery-As-A-Service; X-47 Now Available From Rs 1.49 Lakh
- Battery Flex BaaS scheme introduced
- X-47's monthly battery subscription starts at Rs 2,500
- F77 scheme begins at Rs 2,678 per month
Ultraviolette Automotive has introduced a new ownership programme called ‘Battery Flex’ for its electric motorcycles sold in the country. The initiative is essentially a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model, allowing customers to purchase the motorcycle at a lower upfront price while subscribing to the battery separately through a monthly plan.
With the new scheme in place, the X-47 can now be purchased for Rs 1.49 lakh, while the battery subscription begins at Rs 2,499 per month. This brings down the initial purchase cost by Rs 1 lakh compared to the full purchase price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Model
|Upfront vehicle cost
|Battery EMI (Monthly)
|Cost per km (Claimed)
|F77 Original
|Rs 1.99 lakh
|Rs 2,678
|₹2.6/km
|F77 Recon
|Rs 2.49 lakh
|Rs 4,016
|₹4/km
|X-47 Original
|Rs 1.49 lakh
|Rs 2.499
|₹2.5/km
|X-47 Original +
|Rs 1.99 lakh
|Rs 2,499
|₹2.5/km
|X-47 Recon
|Rs 1.99 lakh
|Rs 4,016
|₹4/km
|X-47 Recon +
|Rs 2.49 lakh
|Rs 4,016
|₹4/km
|X-47 Desert Wing
|Rs 2.69 lakh
|Rs 4,820
|₹4.8/km
The Battery Flex programme has also been extended to the Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle. Under the BaaS model, the F77 can now be bought at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh, while the battery subscription starts at Rs 2,678 per month. In comparison, the motorcycle’s standard purchase price stands at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
According to Ultraviolette, the new ownership model reduces the upfront investment required to own the X-47 by 40 per cent. At the end of the subscription period, the ownership of the battery is transferred to the customer without any additional cost.
The company has partnered with Ecofy, a green-focused non-banking financial company, to roll out the Battery Flex programme. Enrolments for the Battery Flex scheme will begin from March 5, 2026.
