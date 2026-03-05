Ultraviolette Rolls Out Battery-As-A-Service; X-47 Now Available From Rs 1.49 Lakh

Ultraviolette Automotive has introduced a new ownership programme called ‘Battery Flex’ for its electric motorcycles sold in the country. The initiative is essentially a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model, allowing customers to purchase the motorcycle at a lower upfront price while subscribing to the battery separately through a monthly plan.

With the new scheme in place, the X-47 can now be purchased for Rs 1.49 lakh, while the battery subscription begins at Rs 2,499 per month. This brings down the initial purchase cost by Rs 1 lakh compared to the full purchase price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Upfront vehicle cost Battery EMI (Monthly) Cost per km (Claimed) F77 Original Rs 1.99 lakh Rs 2,678 ₹2.6/km F77 Recon Rs 2.49 lakh Rs 4,016 ₹4/km X-47 Original Rs 1.49 lakh Rs 2.499 ₹2.5/km X-47 Original + Rs 1.99 lakh Rs 2,499 ₹2.5/km X-47 Recon Rs 1.99 lakh Rs 4,016 ₹4/km X-47 Recon + Rs 2.49 lakh Rs 4,016 ₹4/km X-47 Desert Wing Rs 2.69 lakh Rs 4,820 ₹4.8/km

The Battery Flex programme has also been extended to the Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle. Under the BaaS model, the F77 can now be bought at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh, while the battery subscription starts at Rs 2,678 per month. In comparison, the motorcycle’s standard purchase price stands at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to Ultraviolette, the new ownership model reduces the upfront investment required to own the X-47 by 40 per cent. At the end of the subscription period, the ownership of the battery is transferred to the customer without any additional cost.

The company has partnered with Ecofy, a green-focused non-banking financial company, to roll out the Battery Flex programme. Enrolments for the Battery Flex scheme will begin from March 5, 2026.