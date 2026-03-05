logo
New Delhi

Ultraviolette Rolls Out Battery-As-A-Service; X-47 Now Available From Rs 1.49 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 05, 2026, 03:27 PM
Key Highlights
  • Battery Flex BaaS scheme introduced
  • X-47's monthly battery subscription starts at Rs 2,500
  • F77 scheme begins at Rs 2,678 per month

Ultraviolette Automotive has introduced a new ownership programme called ‘Battery Flex’ for its electric motorcycles sold in the country. The initiative is essentially a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model, allowing customers to purchase the motorcycle at a lower upfront price while subscribing to the battery separately through a monthly plan.

Also Read: Ultraviolette X-47: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Web 1

With the new scheme in place, the X-47 can now be purchased for Rs 1.49 lakh, while the battery subscription begins at Rs 2,499 per month. This brings down the initial purchase cost by Rs 1 lakh compared to the full purchase price of Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

ModelUpfront vehicle costBattery EMI (Monthly)Cost per km (Claimed)
F77 OriginalRs 1.99 lakhRs 2,678₹2.6/km
F77 ReconRs 2.49 lakhRs 4,016₹4/km
X-47 OriginalRs 1.49 lakhRs 2.499₹2.5/km
X-47 Original +Rs 1.99 lakhRs 2,499₹2.5/km
X-47 ReconRs 1.99 lakhRs 4,016₹4/km
X-47 Recon +Rs 2.49 lakhRs 4,016₹4/km
X-47 Desert WingRs 2.69 lakhRs 4,820₹4.8/km

The Battery Flex programme has also been extended to the Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle. Under the BaaS model, the F77 can now be bought at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh, while the battery subscription starts at Rs 2,678 per month. In comparison, the motorcycle’s standard purchase price stands at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to Ultraviolette, the new ownership model reduces the upfront investment required to own the X-47 by 40 per cent. At the end of the subscription period, the ownership of the battery is transferred to the customer without any additional cost.

Also Read: Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover First Ride Review: Sense & Sensibility

Ultraviolette F77 Software update 13

The company has partnered with Ecofy, a green-focused non-banking financial company, to roll out the Battery Flex programme. Enrolments for the Battery Flex scheme will begin from March 5, 2026.

