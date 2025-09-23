logo
New Delhi

Ultraviolette X47: In Pictures

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
3 mins read
2025-09-23 21:13:27
Article Image
Key Highlights
  • Ultraviolette X47 launched in India
  • Offered with 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh battery packs
  • Gets radar-based advanced rider assistance systems as standard

Ultraviolette has launched the X47 Crossover, an electric adventure motorcycle developed from the ‘X’ concept shown at EICMA 2024. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh for the first 1,000 buyers, after which it will be available at Rs 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open, requiring a token amount of Rs 999, with deliveries set to begin in October 2025.

Also Read: Ultraviolette X47 Electric Motorcycle Launched At Rs 2.49 Lakh; Features Advanced Rider Assistance Systems

At a glance, the X47 appears to have drawn a lot of design cues from the concept X ADV motorcycle.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 3

It gets a beak-style fender and a raked tail section with a cast aluminium sub-frame.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 5

The electric motorcycle comes in three paint options: Red, White, and Black.

Ultraviolette X47 Desert Wing
The model pictured here is the special-edition Desert Wing variant, which comes with this beige-silver colour scheme and gets additional accessories as standard.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 2

Bookings amount for this edition is set at Rs 5,000, though the price has not yet been revealed.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 11

The X47 is offered with two battery packs: 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh. Range figures stand at up to 323 km (IDC) for the 10.3 kWh variant, while the 7.1 kWh entry version manages up to 211 km (IDC).

ultraviolette x47 launched in india carandbike 1

Power figures are 40.2 bhp and 100 Nm of torque while Ultraviolette claims a 0–60 kmph time of 2.7 seconds, 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds, and a top speed of 145 kmph.

Ultraviolette X47 Electric Motorcycle Launched 2

The X47 also debuts the UV Hypersense rider assistance system, which uses a 77 GHz rear-facing radar with a 150-degree view, capable of spotting blind spots and tracking objects up to 200 metres.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 10

Features include narrow lane detection, object tracking, blind spot detection with overtake alerts, lane change assist, and rear collision warning.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 12

The electric motorcycle is equipped with 1080p front and rear cameras that double as dashcams.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 6

A secondary touchscreen sits above the 5.0-inch TFT display, offering 32 GB of onboard storage (expandable to 256 GB) to show and save footage.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 7

The dashcam unit also gets WiFi, Bluetooth, an integrated microphone, and an anti-theft mechanical mount.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 13

Charging is managed by a 1.6 kW onboard system, eliminating the need for a portable charger.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 4

Suspension setup includes a gold-finished 41 mm upside-down fork and a rear monoshock with 170 mm of travel. The bike offers 200 mm of ground clearance and runs on alloy wheels with radial all-terrain tyres.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 14

Braking is taken care of by a 320 mm front disc with a four-piston calliper and sintered pads, and a 230 mm rear disc, supported by switchable dual-channel ABS.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 8

Other rider aids include dynamic stability control, three riding modes (Glide, Combat, Ballistic), three-level traction control, hill-hold assist, and nine levels of regenerative braking.

Ultraviolette X47 Images Price Details Specifications 9

Kerb weight is 207 kg for the 10.3 kWh model and 203 kg for the 7.1 kWh version.

