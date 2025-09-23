Ultraviolette X47 Electric Motorcycle Launched At Rs 2.49 Lakh; Features Advanced Rider Assistance Systems

Two years after the launch of its maiden product, electric two-wheeler startup Ultraviolette Automotive has now launched its second product for India – the X47 dual-purpose motorcycle. The X47’s introductory starting price of Rs 2.49 lakh is valid only for the first 1,000 buyers, post which the starting price is set to rise to Rs 2.74 lakh. Dubbed a ‘crossover’ by the company, the X47 is derived from the F77 platform, but with alterations and additions to better suit the dual-use nature of the motorcycle. Bookings for the X47 are now open online, and Ultraviolette has promised it will start delivering the motorcycle in India from October 2025, and in the rest of the world in 2026.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Sales Set To Double With Start Of Exports To Europe

From a powertrain standpoint, the X47 is nearly identical to the F77, armed with the same 10.3 kWh battery pack and a peak power output of 40.2 bhp. Ultraviolette claims a 0-60 kmph time of 2.7 seconds, 0-100 kmph time of 8.1 seconds and a 145 kmph top speed, which makes the X47 marginally slower than the F77. The range for the top-spec 10.3 kWh model, however, is the same, at up to 323 kilometres (IDC). The entry variant has a smaller 7.1 kWh battery, with an IDC range of up to 211 kilometres.

Also Read: Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures

One of the highlights of the Ultraviolette X47 is its advanced rider assistance systems package, which is standard on the motorcycle. Named ‘UV Hypersense’, it employs a 77Ghz rear-facing radar with a 150-degree view to detect blind spots, and up to 200 metres tracking distance. The adaptive system also has narrow lane detection, object detection and tracking, and enables functions such as blind spot detection (with overtake alert), lane change assist and rear collision warning.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Review

Also fitted on the motorcycle are 1080p front- and rear-facing cameras, effectively working as a dashcam, and a second touch-operated display (with 32 GB onboard storage, expandable up to 256 GB) sits atop the main 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster to relay the feed from these cameras. The dashcam setup also includes WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, integrated microphone and is secured using an anti-theft mechanical mount.

Another feature unique to the X47 is a 1.6 kW onboard charger, which eliminates the need for riders to lug a portable charger around. Ultraviolette claims the onboard charger will continue to work at full capacity even at ambient temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius. The company is also promising ‘parallel charging’, with which a parallel charger works in tandem with the onboard charger to effectively halve charge times.

The X47 employs a gold-finished, 41 mm upside-down fork and a monoshock (with 170 mm of travel), has 200 mm of ground clearance and its alloy wheels are shod in radial all-terrain tyres. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm disc up front (with a four-piston calliper and sintered pads) and a 230 mm disc at the rear, and the motorcycle is equipped with switchable dual-channel ABS.

It also features dynamic stability control (DSC), aside from three ride modes (Glide, Combat and Ballistic), three-level traction control system, hill hold assist and nine levels of regenerative braking. Kerb weight is rated at 207 kg for the 10.3 kWh model, and 203 kg for the 7.1 kWh model.

Accessories for the X47 will include hard panniers (32 litres of storage) as well as soft panniers (30 litres of storage), and there's also a provision to fix a top box on the motorcycle. Connected features including vehicle tracking, crash alert, fall and tow alerts as well as remote lockdown will all be enabled through the Violette.AI connectivity suite, which will be offered on a subscription basis.