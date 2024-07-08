Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Review

Ultraviolette is a Bengaluru-based EV brand that has the F77 premium electric motorcycle in its portfolio. The bike made its debut towards the end of 2022, and you can read about the first ride review by clicking here. Based on the feedback the brand had received then, from its customers and the data collected over time, Ultraviolette has worked on it and updated the F77 with the Mach 2 version wherein it now receives a bunch of new features and software updates along with some new hardware.



We have spent a day with the new and improved F77 Mach 2 to test and experience the new features, software updates and also hardware updates that Ultraviolette has carried out on their premium electric motorcycle. Read on for the review of the new and improved Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2.





Design and Features

Ultraviolette hasn’t changed anything on the F77 with regards to the design aspect, which is a good thing, because the motorcycle still looks very appealing and continues to stand out. The lighting is all-LED and there are no visible bolts, fasteners or clips that give the F77 a very clean look. What’s new however are the new liveries, a total of nine colourways, which along with the new graphics make the F77 even more striking. Besides that, the charging port flap is now made of aluminium instead of plastic, and that is a good move by UV not only because it feels premium and nicer to touch, but also because the plastic one felt very flimsy and tacky. Overall, the new colourways, improvements in quality levels and paint finish are worth mentioning as it has improved the overall appeal of the motorcycle.

The major change, however, is on the feature front, the F77 Mach 2 is now equipped with 10 levels of regen compared to three levels before, gets dynamic stability control, Hill-Hold assist, three traction control settings with the option to turn it off, Delta Watch feature that detects any movement to the vehicle while parked alerting the user, and an Anti-Collision Warning System wherein the turn indicators and brake light flashes repeatedly warning other motorists in case of hard braking. The motorcycle continues to be equipped with switchable dual-channel ABS, and park assist.





Next, the 5-inch multi-function colour TFT display has received a few updates as well. The interface is more fluid and comes with two new themes. It now features a real-time indicator for acceleration and regen on the home screen. Besides that, the regen level is displayed on the bottom right corner of the display which can be changed with the use of the D-pad on the left switchgear while on the go.

Powertrain, Battery and Charging

Coming to the F77 Mach 2’s powertrain, it is the same setup featuring a 27 kW motor with a 7.1kWh battery pack on the standard variant and a 30kW motor with a larger 10.3kWh battery pack on the top-spec Recon variant. The motorcycle continues to come with three riding modes, Glide, Combat and Ballistic. The top speed continues to be the same at 155 kmph in Ballistic mode, meanwhile, the range has gone up from 206 km to 211 km on the standard model and 307 to 323 km on the Recon due to the new and improved regen system.



For charging, Ultraviolette continues to offer the F77 Mach 2 with a 1.3 kW standard charger that takes 3 hours to charge the battery from 20 to 80 per cent. One can also opt for the 3 kW boost charger which takes half the charging time compared to the standard charger.





Ride and Handling

It is all the same on the F77 in terms of ride quality, suspension, brakes and also power, acceleration and agility. The motorcycle continues to be suspended by a 41 mm adjustable USD fork assembly for the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is done by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle rides on a 120/70-R17 section tyre at the front and a 150/60-R17 section tyre at the rear.

What has changed is when you roll off the throttle, based on the regen level selected, the F77 de-accelerates accordingly but is now capable of recovering up to 30 per cent of the energy. The regen intervention also varies according to the speed and ride mode selected and it starts to taper off after the speed drops below 25 kmph and cuts off at 5kmph. This way one does not feel jerks as the regen comes into play and even the fear of the bike coming to a complete standstill by itself and losing balance is avoided.

Pricing

With new features, colours and other updates, the usual trend is a hike in the sticker price. Instead, Ultraviolette has revised the prices with the introduction of the F77 Mach 2. The premium electric motorcycle is now available at Rs 2.99 lakh for the standard variant and Rs 3.99 lakh for the Recon (both ex-showroom). Although these prices are for the first 1,000 buyers, it is a significant drop compared to the older price tag of Rs 3.8 lakh and 4.55 lakh, respectively.



Verdict

The Ultraviolette F77 has always been a fun motorcycle to ride and it continues to hold the distinction of being the fastest EV two-wheeler in India. With the Mach 2 version, the overall experience has only gotten better with more engagement for the rider with features that make the motorcycle even better on the safety aspect. And the best part is that all of that is available at a lower revised price now which makes the deal a whole lot nicer.

