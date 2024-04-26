Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Top 5 Highlights

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ultraviolette Automotive has taken the wraps off its updated electric motorcycle, the F77 Mach 2. The 2024 Ultraviolette F77 has been launched in India, and the electric motorcycle is available in two variants – Original and Recon. The former is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, while the latter comes at a price tag of Rs 3.99 lakh (all priced and ex-showroom). These prices are introductory and for the first 1,000 customers only, post which they are expected to go up by anywhere between Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.

The first 1,000 customers also get one of the two optional packs, the ‘Performance Pack', as standard. This brings additional features such as 10-level regenerative braking with dynamic regeneration and advanced four-level traction control. However, after the initial 1,000 units, both packages will add to the motorcycle's ex-showroom price.

Here are the top five highlights of the F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Design

Mach 2 retains the design and styling of its predecessor.

While maintaining its original design, the F77 Mach 2 receives subtle enhancements such as an aluminium lid for the charging port, new colours for the monoshock and fresh graphics for the fork covers.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Variants & Colour Schemes

A total of 9 colour schemes are available for the updated model.

The updated F77 is offered in two variants, Original and Recon, each available in three versions: Stealth, Laser, and Airstrike. Stealth's colour palette includes Asteroid Grey, Cosmic Black, and Stealth Grey; Laser has Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, and Plasma Red; Airstrike comes in Lightning Blue, Stellar White, and Supersonic Silver, summing up to nine colour schemes in total.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Features

The Mach 2 motorcycle gets a host of new features.

In terms of features, it gets 10 levels of regenerative braking on the Recon model, whereas the standard F77 Mach 2 offers three levels (10 levels offered as an option). It also gets a traction control system (optional on the base variant), offering modes for Sport/Track, City/Street, and Rain/Ice riding. It is worth mentioning that some of the features are standard on the top-spec Recon, while others are offered as optional in the base Mach 2 variant.

Other feature updates include hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (optional), customisable display themes, charge limits, onboard navigation, and more. Also on offer is the 'Violette AI’ package to make the F77 Mach 2 safer than its predecessors. The ‘Smart Tech’ features comprising Violette AI, Delta Watch, Lockdown, Crash Alert, Anti-Collision Warning System, and Daily Ride Analytics are all offered as optional purchases.



Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Performance & Battery Pack

The Recon variant is slightly more powerful and generates 40.23 bhp and 100 Nm of torque.

The Mach 2 Original and Mach 2 Recon are also differentiated in terms of their performance and battery packs. The former gets a 7.1 kWh battery with 211 km of IDC range, while the latter gets a larger 10.3 kWh pack, which enhances the IDC range to 323 km on a full charge. In terms of power output, the standard Mach 2 produces 36.21 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, while the 0-100 kmph sprint is claimed to be achieved in 7.8 seconds.

On the other hand, the Recon variant is slightly more powerful and generates 40.23 bhp and 100 Nm of torque, while the 0-100 kmph sprint is claimed to be achieved in 7.7 seconds. Both variants get three ride modes, which are Glide, Combat, and Ballistic.





Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Bookings & Deliveries

Bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 models have commenced and are set to roll out across India in 17 cities in phases, with deliveries slated to commence in May 2024.