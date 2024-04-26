Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 SkodaSuperb 2024Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650BSA Scrambler 650Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark Flag
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Top 5 Highlights

The updated motorcycle will be offered in two variants: Mach 2 and Mach 2 Recon.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Introductory prices for the F77 Mach 2 is set at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The Mach 2 Recon is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • A total of 9 colour schemes are available for the updated model.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ultraviolette Automotive has taken the wraps off its updated electric motorcycle, the F77 Mach 2. The 2024 Ultraviolette F77 has been launched in India, and the electric motorcycle is available in two variants – Original and Recon. The former is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, while the latter comes at a price tag of Rs 3.99 lakh (all priced and ex-showroom). These prices are introductory and for the first 1,000 customers only, post which they are expected to go up by anywhere between Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.99 Lakh

 

 

The first 1,000 customers also get one of the two optional packs, the ‘Performance Pack', as standard. This brings additional features such as 10-level regenerative braking with dynamic regeneration and advanced four-level traction control. However, after the initial 1,000 units, both packages will add to the motorcycle's ex-showroom price.

 

Here are the top five highlights of the F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle. 

 

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Design

 

Mach 2 retains the design and styling of its predecessor. 

 

While maintaining its original design, the F77 Mach 2 receives subtle enhancements such as an aluminium lid for the charging port, new colours for the monoshock and fresh graphics for the fork covers.

 

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Variants & Colour Schemes

 

A total of 9 colour schemes are available for the updated model. 

 

The updated F77 is offered in two variants, Original and Recon, each available in three versions: Stealth, Laser, and Airstrike. Stealth's colour palette includes Asteroid Grey, Cosmic Black, and Stealth Grey; Laser has Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, and Plasma Red; Airstrike comes in Lightning Blue, Stellar White, and Supersonic Silver, summing up to nine colour schemes in total. 

 

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Features 

 

The Mach 2 motorcycle gets a host of new features. 

 

In terms of features, it gets 10 levels of regenerative braking on the Recon model, whereas the standard F77 Mach 2 offers three levels (10 levels offered as an option). It also gets a traction control system (optional on the base variant), offering modes for Sport/Track, City/Street, and Rain/Ice riding. It is worth mentioning that some of the features are standard on the top-spec Recon, while others are offered as optional in the base Mach 2 variant. 

 

Other feature updates include hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (optional), customisable display themes, charge limits, onboard navigation, and more. Also on offer is the 'Violette AI’ package to make the F77 Mach 2 safer than its predecessors. The ‘Smart Tech’ features comprising Violette AI, Delta Watch, Lockdown, Crash Alert, Anti-Collision Warning System, and Daily Ride Analytics are all offered as optional purchases. 
 

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Performance & Battery Pack

 

The Recon variant is slightly more powerful and generates 40.23 bhp and 100 Nm of torque.

 

The Mach 2 Original and Mach 2 Recon are also differentiated in terms of their performance and battery packs. The former gets a 7.1 kWh battery with 211 km of IDC range, while the latter gets a larger 10.3 kWh pack, which enhances the IDC range to 323 km on a full charge. In terms of power output, the standard Mach 2 produces 36.21 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, while the 0-100 kmph sprint is claimed to be achieved in 7.8 seconds. 

 

On the other hand, the Recon variant is slightly more powerful and generates 40.23 bhp and 100 Nm of torque, while the 0-100 kmph sprint is claimed to be achieved in 7.7 seconds. Both variants get three ride modes, which are Glide, Combat, and Ballistic.

 

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Bookings & Deliveries

 

Bookings for the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 models have commenced and are set to roll out across India in 17 cities in phases, with deliveries slated to commence in May 2024.

# Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2# F77 Mach 2# F77 Mach 2 highlights# Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle# Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched# Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle# Ultraviolette F77# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette Electric Motorcycle# Electric motorcycle# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 BMW X3, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 BMW X3
  • 19,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 64.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 1.22 Crore
₹ 2,72,118/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Mahindra XUV700
  • 30,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 20.95 Lakh
₹ 44,308/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 6,862 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Starts at ₹ 2.99 - 3.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View F77 Mach 2 Specifications
View F77 Mach 2 Features

Popular Ultraviolette Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The Defender Octa will only be sold in limited numbers in its first year of production
Land Rover Defender Octa To Debut On July 3; Most Powerful Defender To Feature BMW-Sourced V8
Q6 L e-tron is the long wheelbase and longer range model of the Q6 L e-tron, and is specially made for the Chinese market.
Audi Q6 L e-tron Unveiled: Gets Longer Range And Wheelbase
This price revision is attributed to the escalating input and transportation expenses.
Audi India To Hike Prices Of All Models From June 2024
All-electric performance sedan is the first derivative of the new-gen 5 Series to be launched in India.
BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched In India At Rs. 1.19 Crore
The latest video shows an average fuel efficiency figure of 20.1 kmpl and a 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds for the XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Fuel Efficiency, Acceleration Time Revealed In New Promo
Hollis joined VinFast as Sales Operation Director for Asia in January 2024, and was expected to play a significant role in shaping the Vietnamese carmaker's India roadmap.
Zac Hollis Quits VinFast Within 3 Months, Joins Polestar
The all-electric i4 and internal combustion 4 Series Gran Coupe receive cosmetic tweaks along with tech updates.
2024 BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed; Receive Minor Updates
The Jeep Wrangler range gets a facelift for 2024 and the iconic SUV goes on sale in India. The Wrangler Unlimited is priced at Rs. 67.65 lakh while the more off-road oriented Wrangler Rubicon is priced at Rs. 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Jeep Wrangler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67.65 Lakh
Don’t get your hopes too high as this will be just a cosmetic update.
2024 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teased Ahead Of Launch
Singer Katy Perry is the latest celebrity owner of the new Tesla Cybertruck. The pop star also thanked Elon Musk on social media for the delivery.
Pop Star Katy Perry Gets The New Tesla Cybertruck
The updated Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 gets increased range, more features and new colour options as well.
2024 Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.99 Lakh
The updated ‘Mach 2’ version of Ultraviolette’s electric sports bike will debut roughly a year and a half after the market launch of the F77.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launch Today: Updated F77 Likely To Have Higher Range
The new scheme offers a warranty of 8 lakh kilometres on the battery and drivetrain of the F77 electric motorcycle.
Ultraviolette Rolls Out New Warranty Scheme For F77 Electric Motorcycle
An updated, new-generation model of the Ultraviolette F77 electric bike is expected to be launched on April 24, 2024.
Ultraviolette Automotive To Launch Updated F77 Electric Bike
The brand has partnered with K-Rides for sales while showcasing the F77 at Motobike Istanbul 2024
Ultraviolette F77 Showcased At Motobike Istanbul Ahead Of Turkey Launch
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved