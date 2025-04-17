Ultraviolette Forays Into UK Market; Announces Partnership With MotoMondo

Ultraviolette Automotive, a Bengaluru-based electric bike company, has expanded its operations into the UK market. The company has partnered with MotoMondo, which will handle the import and distribution of their bikes in the UK and Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg).

Ultraviolette’s first model for the Europe will be the F77 Mach 2 Recon, a high-performance electric motorcycle that features a 10.3 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 323 kilometres. Notably, the company has announced a limited time introductory price for the F77 Mach 2 Recon of £8,499 (about ₹9.66 lakh) on-road for anyone who has finalised pre-bookings for the motorcycle on or before June 30, 2025. Post that, the F77 Mach 2 Recon will be available at a retails price of £9,399 (around Rs 10.68 lakh).

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said, “We are thrilled to partner with MotoMondo to bring the Ultraviolette experience to the United Kingdom and Benelux region. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our global journey as we expand the Ultraviolette brand beyond India into some of the world's most mature and discerning motorcycling markets. MotoMondo’s proven expertise in establishing and growing premium motorcycle brands across Europe makes them the perfect partner to represent Ultraviolette in these key regions.”