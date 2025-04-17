Login
Ultraviolette Forays Into UK Market; Announces Partnership With MotoMondo

Ultraviolette is offering the F77 Mach 2 Recon at a limited time introductory sticker price of 8,499 pounds on-road for all finalized pre-bookings on or before June 30, 2025
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ultraviolette enters the UK market
  • Partners with MotoMondo as official importer and distributor
  • F77 Mach 2 Recon is powered by a 10.3 kWh battery with a claimed range of 323 km

Ultraviolette Automotive, a Bengaluru-based electric bike company, has expanded its operations into the UK market. The company has partnered with MotoMondo, which will handle the import and distribution of their bikes in the UK and Benelux region (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg).

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Review

Ultraviolette F77 Mach2 47

Ultraviolette’s first model for the Europe will be the F77 Mach 2 Recon, a high-performance electric motorcycle that features a 10.3 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 323 kilometres. Notably, the company has announced a limited time introductory price for the F77 Mach 2 Recon of £8,499 (about ₹9.66 lakh) on-road for anyone who has finalised pre-bookings for the motorcycle on or before June 30, 2025. Post that, the F77 Mach 2 Recon will be available at a retails price of £9,399 (around Rs 10.68 lakh).

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.20 Lakh

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said, “We are thrilled to partner with MotoMondo to bring the Ultraviolette experience to the United Kingdom and Benelux region. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our global journey as we expand the Ultraviolette brand beyond India into some of the world's most mature and discerning motorcycling markets. MotoMondo’s proven expertise in establishing and growing premium motorcycle brands across Europe makes them the perfect partner to represent Ultraviolette in these key regions.”

