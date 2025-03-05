Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices

Ultraviolette recently outlined its plans to introduce a diverse lineup of electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. Today, the manufacturer will unveil some exciting concept motorcycles, and the latest teaser suggests that the brand will also debut its very first electric scooter. Currently, Ultraviolette offers its F77 range of electric motorcycles in India, and the event today will also shed light on the EV-maker's roadmap and its future product strategy.



As previously mentioned, the latest teaser from the brand suggests that it will be introducing its first electric scooter, however, it remains to be seen if it is in concept or production form. Moreover, when it debuts, this model is expected to be a premium offering as compared to other electric scooters on sale in India.