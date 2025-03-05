Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices
Published on March 5, 2025
Ultraviolette recently outlined its plans to introduce a diverse lineup of electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. Today, the manufacturer will unveil some exciting concept motorcycles, and the latest teaser suggests that the brand will also debut its very first electric scooter. Currently, Ultraviolette offers its F77 range of electric motorcycles in India, and the event today will also shed light on the EV-maker's roadmap and its future product strategy.
As previously mentioned, the latest teaser from the brand suggests that it will be introducing its first electric scooter, however, it remains to be seen if it is in concept or production form. Moreover, when it debuts, this model is expected to be a premium offering as compared to other electric scooters on sale in India.
Ultraviolette is all set to showcase an array of new concept two-wheelers today and we also expect it to unveil its first electric scooter for the Indian market.
Narayan Subramanian, CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive, kicks start the event.
Ultraviolette has opened dealerships in 13 locations across India.
Here is a look at some of the cumulative riding stats of Ultraviolette owners so far.
The first unveil of the day is here! Take a look at Ultraviolette's first electric scooter named ‘Tesseract’ for the Indian market.
Take a closer look at the new Ultraviolette Tesseract.
Ultraviolette is now highlighting all the features offered on the Tesseract. The list includes a haptic feedback handlebar, integrated dashcam with UV AI, Rear collision alert, lane change assist and a lot more.
The Tesseract electric scooter has an under-seat storage of 34 litres and is claimed to fit a full-face helmet.
This rides on 14-inch wheels on both ends.
Take a look at some of the key figures of the Ultraviolette Tesseract. There is 20.10 bhp pf power and 125 kmph of top speed while the 0-60 kmph stint is said to be done in 2.9 seconds. It has an IDC range of 261km.
Take a look at some more specifications of the electric scooter.
The Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter has been launched at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices are valid for the first 10,000 units after which it will revert to its original Rs 1.45 lakh price tag.
There are three battery pack options on offer: 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh and 6 kWh. Bookings for the Tesseract are now open, with deliveries slated to commence in Q1 2026.
There is still more to come. Ultraviolette is also set to unveil a new street motorcycle and a new Enduro model shortly.
Say hello to the Ultraviolette Shockwave, a 120kg funduro motorcycle.
Two colour options to be offered with the Ultraviolette Shockwave.
Here is a look at the specifications of the new Ultraviolette Shockwave. Prices coming shortly. 14.5 bhp of power, 505 Nm of torque and a top speed of 120 kmph. IDC range figures are 165 km.
Launched! Prices for the Ultraviolette Shockwave are set at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,000 buyers only. Post which, it will be Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
Here is a look at Ultraviolette's model plans over the next three years. Brand's line-up to comprise five series of two-wheelers.