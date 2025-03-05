Login
Latest News
Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices
Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter, Shockwave Motorcycle Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images And Prices

The Bengaluru-based EV startup will showcase a series of electric two-wheelers today, follow this live blog to get all the updates from the event.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

    Ultraviolette recently outlined its plans to introduce a diverse lineup of electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. Today, the manufacturer will unveil some exciting concept motorcycles, and the latest teaser suggests that the brand will also debut its very first electric scooter. Currently, Ultraviolette offers its F77 range of electric motorcycles in India, and the event today will also shed light on the EV-maker's roadmap and its future product strategy.
     UV

    As previously mentioned, the latest teaser from the brand suggests that it will be introducing its first electric scooter, however, it remains to be seen if it is in concept or production form. Moreover, when it debuts, this model is expected to be a premium offering as compared to other electric scooters on sale in India. 

    10:11 AM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Ultraviolette is all set to showcase an array of new concept two-wheelers today and we also expect it to unveil its first electric scooter for the Indian market. 

     

    Ultraviolette Scooter Cruiser Sport Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5 4

     

    11:58 AM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Narayan Subramanian, CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive, kicks start the event. 

     

    Whats App Image 2025 03 05 at 11 46 02 AM 

    11:59 AM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Ultraviolette has opened dealerships in 13 locations across India.UV 1

    12:01 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Here is a look at some of the cumulative riding stats of Ultraviolette owners so far. 

    UV 2
    12:03 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    The first unveil of the day is here! Take a look at Ultraviolette's first electric scooter named ‘Tesseract’ for the Indian market. 

    bee78b40 0db3 4fc5 959d deea9300b922
    12:16 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Take a closer look at the new Ultraviolette Tesseract. 

     

    Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter 1
    8:00 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Ultraviolette is now highlighting all the features offered on the Tesseract. The list includes a haptic feedback handlebar, integrated dashcam with UV AI, Rear collision alert, lane change assist and a lot more.  

    Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter 2
    12:21 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    The Tesseract electric scooter has an under-seat storage of 34 litres and is claimed to fit a full-face helmet. 

    9b5cf612 0304 4f3e 8f44 00160f05d69b
    12:22 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    This rides on 14-inch wheels on both ends. 

     

    0cca6ee7 4957 4dd5 90a6 77fdddfd6c96
    12:24 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Take a look at some of the key figures of the Ultraviolette Tesseract. There is 20.10 bhp pf power and 125 kmph of top speed while the 0-60 kmph stint is said to be done in 2.9 seconds. It has an IDC range of 261km. 

    4ed55b06 4730 4060 86c2 e6b068534d46
    12:26 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Take a look at some more specifications of the electric scooter. 

     

    ccafc6d3 3f8a 42a2 8fb9 8ad6ed4937a6
    3257d6e7 a425 4b2a 99aa 2ccd5d977a6c
    12:28 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    The Ultraviolette Tesseract electric scooter has been launched at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices are valid for the first 10,000 units after which it will revert to its original Rs 1.45 lakh price tag. 

    4f0b9e76 af3f 418a bde4 12d0c60950c8

     

    12:34 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    There are three battery pack options on offer: 3.5 kWh, 5 kWh and 6 kWh. Bookings for the Tesseract are now open, with deliveries slated to commence in Q1 2026. 

    UV 4
    12:36 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    There is still more to come. Ultraviolette is also set to unveil a new street motorcycle and a new Enduro model shortly. 

    Gl Qiy V Oa4 AIN Sn
    12:38 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Say hello to the Ultraviolette Shockwave, a 120kg funduro motorcycle.

    8a3992b9 a187 4055 81ff bfb2470cc30a
    12:40 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Two colour options to be offered with the Ultraviolette Shockwave. 

    Gl Ql ZK Da EAA Hjts
    12:45 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Here is a look at the specifications of the new Ultraviolette Shockwave. Prices coming shortly.  14.5 bhp of power, 505 Nm of torque and a top speed of 120 kmph. IDC range figures are 165 km. 

    Gl Ql0 Ija4 AQ Ro Ei
    12:49 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Launched! Prices for the Ultraviolette Shockwave are set at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 1,000 buyers only. Post which, it will be Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    d739abaa e769 4dc4 9bf8 b8001b27e591
    12:52 PM
    Mar 5, 2025

    Here is a look at Ultraviolette's model plans over the next three years. Brand's line-up to comprise five series of two-wheelers.

    b5e1efac 5aff 42ec a5f5 c282f01c7e98
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

