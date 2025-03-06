Login
Ultraviolette Shockwave Introductory Pricing Extended To First 2,000 Buyers

Initially available only to the first 1,000 buyers, the introductory offer for Ultraviolette's second motorcycle – that shaves Rs 25,000 off the sticker price – has been further extended for the next 1,000 bookings.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ultraviolette says it received 1,000 orders for the Shockwave within 24 hours of its debut.
  • Battery-powered dual-sport motorcycle can be pre-ordered online by paying Rs 999.
  • Deliveries scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Met with a rousing reception at its unveiling, the Ultraviolette Shockwave has already amassed over 1,000 orders inside a day since its debut. The dual-sport offering, which will be Ultraviolette’s second motorcycle, was ushered onto stage with a special introductory price tag of Rs 1.50 lakh for the first 1,000 customers. Now that the company has already received 1,000 orders for its so-called ‘funduro’ motorcycle inside 24 hours, it has decided to extend the introductory price offer to the next 1,000 bookings as well, which means the first 2,000 customers will be able to purchase the Shockwave for Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices are expected to go up by Rs 25,000 once the introductory offer ends.

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle: In Pictures 

 

 

The Ultraviolette Shockwave is India’s first electric motorcycle designed for both on-road and off-road use, featuring a lightweight structure. Its slim profile includes a high-beak front and vertically stacked dual-projector LED headlights. The bike has a high handlebar and a single-piece seat influenced by rally bikes, seamlessly integrating with the narrow tail section. For improved off-road control, it is equipped with an off-road-style handlebar. The electric motorcycle is available in two color options: Electric Yellow with Black and White with Red.

 

With a kerb weight of just 120 kg, the Shockwave promises agility like no other electric motorcycle. With a 4 kWh battery, the Shockwave has an IDC range of up to 165 km on a full charge. It is driven by a mid-drive electric motor sending 14.5 bhp to the rear wheel via a chain drive system, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds. Top speed is limited to 120 kmph.

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter: In Pictures

 

Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric Motorcycle

Shockwave is the first of a line of motorcycles under Ultraviolette's ‘L Series’.

 

The Shockwave uses a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch wire-spoke wheels fitted with dual-purpose tyres. Braking is managed by disc brakes on both ends.

 

Ultraviolette has promised the Shockwave is only the first in a line of lightweight motorcycles in the pipeline under its ‘L Series’ of bikes. At its Fast Forward event, Ultraviolette also showcased its first-ever scooter, named Tesseract, which wears an equally shocking starting price tag of Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers.

