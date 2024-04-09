Ultraviolette Rolls Out New Warranty Scheme For F77 Electric Motorcycle
Published on April 9, 2024
Ultraviolette has rolled out a new scheme, which offers warranty of up to 8 lakh kilometres on the battery and drivetrain. The company says that one of its test motorcycles recently completed 1 lakh kilometres of testing and still retained 95 per cent of its original rated capacity, and that led to Ultraviolette offering this new warranty scheme on the F77. The same motorcycle that covered one lakh kilometres during testing, continued to deliver a range of 304 km on single charge as per IDC (Indian driving cycle) norms, with fuel savings worth Rs. 4.41 lakh.
Ultraviolette offers three warranty packages - UV Care, UV Care+ and UV Care Max. While the kilometres coverage on UV Care and UV Care+ has been doubled with the new warranty structure, the UV Care Max now offers eight times more than the previous kilometres limit. Existing owners of the Ultraviolette F77 will be able to upgrade to the new warranty scheme as well.
Presently, the Ultraviolette F77 is offered in three variants, which are Original, Recon and the top-spec Space edition, which is a limited edition model. The original spec gets a 7.1 kWh battery pack while the Recon and the Space edition get a 10.1 kWh pack. The IDC range on the Original is 206 km, while on the other two, it is 307 km.
Ultraviolette’s New Battery & Drivetrain Warranty Structure
|Warranty Pack
|Duration
|Prev km Limit
|Updated km Limit
|Standard Availability (F77 Variants)
|Upgradable for (F77 Variants)
|UV Care
|3 years
|30,000 km
|60,000 km
|Original
|-
|UV Care+
|5 years
|50,000 km
|100,000 km
|Recon
|Original
|UV Care Max
|8 years
|100,000 km
|800,000 km
|-
|Recon
