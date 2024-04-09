Ultraviolette Rolls Out New Warranty Scheme For F77 Electric Motorcycle

Ultraviolette has rolled out a new scheme, which offers warranty of up to 8 lakh kilometres on the battery and drivetrain. The company says that one of its test motorcycles recently completed 1 lakh kilometres of testing and still retained 95 per cent of its original rated capacity, and that led to Ultraviolette offering this new warranty scheme on the F77. The same motorcycle that covered one lakh kilometres during testing, continued to deliver a range of 304 km on single charge as per IDC (Indian driving cycle) norms, with fuel savings worth Rs. 4.41 lakh.

Also Read: Ultraviolette To Launch Updated F77 Soon

Ultraviolette offers three warranty packages - UV Care, UV Care+ and UV Care Max. While the kilometres coverage on UV Care and UV Care+ has been doubled with the new warranty structure, the UV Care Max now offers eight times more than the previous kilometres limit. Existing owners of the Ultraviolette F77 will be able to upgrade to the new warranty scheme as well.

Also Read: Ultraviolette Launches Supernova DC Fast-Charging Stations

Presently, the Ultraviolette F77 is offered in three variants, which are Original, Recon and the top-spec Space edition, which is a limited edition model. The original spec gets a 7.1 kWh battery pack while the Recon and the Space edition get a 10.1 kWh pack. The IDC range on the Original is 206 km, while on the other two, it is 307 km.

Ultraviolette’s New Battery & Drivetrain Warranty Structure