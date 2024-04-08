Ultraviolette Automotive To Launch Updated F77 Electric Bike

Ultraviolette Automotive is getting ready to launch a new product on April 24, 2024. While the official invite from the brand doesn’t give any details about the product, the invite does mention the “next chapter of electrifying performance.” car&bike believes the product will be a new generation update of the Ultraviolette F77 electric bike, with more performance, and new features. Other cosmetic changes, including new colour options are also expected from the updated F77 electric bike.

The Ultraviolette F77 is definitely one of the best electric bikes to be made in India.

The Ultraviolette F77 currently has a mid-mounted electric motor with a claimed output of 27 kW (around 39 bhp) and 95 Nm of peak torque, going up to 30.2 kW (approximately 40 bhp) of power and 100 Nm of peak torque in the top-spec F77 Space Edition. Claimed top speed ranges from 140 kmph in the base variant, going up to 152 kmph in the Space Edition. More details on what the updates on the new-generation F77 will be, are going to be announced on April 24, 2024.

Ultraviolette F77 Variant-Wise Specifications:

Ultraviolette F77 Original Ultraviolette F77 Recon Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition Peak Power 27 kW (36.2 hp) 29 kW (38.8 bhp) 30.2 kW (40.5 bhp) Peak Torque 85 Nm 95 Nm 100 Nm Maximum Speed 140 kmph 147 kmph 152 kmph Acceleration (0-60 kmph) 3,4 seconds 3.1 seconds 2.9 seconds Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 8.3 seconds 8 seconds 7.8 seconds Range (IDC Estimate) 206 km 307 km 307 km Kerb Weight 197 kg 207 kg 207 kg

Now, Ultraviolette Automotive is also working on a higher-spec model, the F99 which was showcased at the EICMA 2023 motorcycle show in Milan. The F99 is expected to be a factory racing bike meant for track use only, with a new liquid-cooled electric motor that generates a peak output of 90 kW (approximately 120 bhp) and a claimed top speed of 265 kmph. While the F99 is still some time away from development, the latest launch is most likely going to be an updated F77 with new features and slightly more performance than the existing F77.