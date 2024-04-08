Login
Ultraviolette Automotive To Launch Updated F77 Electric Bike

An updated, new-generation model of the Ultraviolette F77 electric bike is expected to be launched on April 24, 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated F77 electric bike launch expected
  • More performance, new features to be introduced
  • New colour options, updated motor expected on new F77

Ultraviolette Automotive is getting ready to launch a new product on April 24, 2024. While the official invite from the brand doesn’t give any details about the product, the invite does mention the “next chapter of electrifying performance.” car&bike believes the product will be a new generation update of the Ultraviolette F77 electric bike, with more performance, and new features. Other cosmetic changes, including new colour options are also expected from the updated F77 electric bike.

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 First Ride Review

The Ultraviolette F77 is definitely one of the best electric bikes to be made in India.

 

The Ultraviolette F77 currently has a mid-mounted electric motor with a claimed output of 27 kW (around 39 bhp) and 95 Nm of peak torque, going up to 30.2 kW (approximately 40 bhp) of power and 100 Nm of peak torque in the top-spec F77 Space Edition. Claimed top speed ranges from 140 kmph in the base variant, going up to 152 kmph in the Space Edition. More details on what the updates on the new-generation F77 will be, are going to be announced on April 24, 2024.

 

Ultraviolette F77 Variant-Wise Specifications:

 Ultraviolette F77 OriginalUltraviolette F77 ReconUltraviolette F77 Space Edition
Peak Power27 kW (36.2 hp)29 kW (38.8 bhp)30.2 kW (40.5 bhp)
Peak Torque85 Nm95 Nm100 Nm
Maximum Speed140 kmph147 kmph152 kmph
Acceleration (0-60 kmph)3,4 seconds3.1 seconds2.9 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)8.3 seconds8 seconds7.8 seconds
Range (IDC Estimate)206 km307 km307 km
Kerb Weight197 kg207 kg207 kg
    
    

 

Watch the video review of the current Ultraviolette F77:

 

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F99 Electric Race Bike Debuts At EICMA 2023

 

Now, Ultraviolette Automotive is also working on a higher-spec model, the F99 which was showcased at the EICMA 2023 motorcycle show in Milan. The F99 is expected to be a factory racing bike meant for track use only, with a new liquid-cooled electric motor that generates a peak output of 90 kW (approximately 120 bhp) and a claimed top speed of 265 kmph. While the F99 is still some time away from development, the latest launch is most likely going to be an updated F77 with new features and slightly more performance than the existing F77.

# Ultraviolette F77# Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle# 2024 Ultraviolette F77# 2024 Ultraviolette F77 electric bike# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers
