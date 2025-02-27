Ultraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026Kia EV4 Revealed With 81.4 kWh Battery, Up To 630 km RangeUltraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5Volvo ES90 To Offer Up To 700 Km Range, Charge At Up To 350 kWKTM Restructuring Plan Approved By Creditors; Seeks €800 Million Funding
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 KTM 390 Adventure ReviewTriumph Daytona 660 Review: Old name with the same game? | Road Test | carandbikeTata Nexon 3000 Km Long Term Review: 3 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons to Avoid
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra Thar eBYD SeagullNissan JukeMaruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricVolvo New XC90
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Multistrada V2Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Kawasaki New Versys X-300Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Ultraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5

Ultraviolette has confirmed its plans to launch multiple new products across different segments in India
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ultraviolette is all set to introduce a scooter, sports cruiser and ADV.
  • The company will reveal a range of new concepts on March 5.
  • Products to be introduced in a phased manner.

Ultraviolette has laid out its plans to introduce a range of new electric two-wheelers across different segments in the Indian market. Images of the company’s existing as well as upcoming models hint at an all-new cruiser, maxi scooter, and sports tourer among the list of new products that it aims to launch in India. The Bengaluru-based EV startup, which retails its F77 range of electric motorcycles in India, will reveal an array of new concept vehicles on March 5, while also providing a detailed roadmap of the company’s future product strategy. 

 

Also ReadUltraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India
 

Ultraviolette Scooter

Ultraviolette Scooter Cruiser Sport Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5 4

Ultraviolette's upcoming scooter is expected to be a more expensive offering than most of the offerings in the segment

 

Among the products displayed in the image is a scooter, confirming that the startup is planning its entry into the electric scooter space in India. However, upon its launch, the model will likely be a more expensive offering than most other products in the segment, from other EV brands such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy. Ultraviolette Automotive is yet to provide a launch timeline for the scooter and is expected to do so on March 5, where it will also showcase a concept.

 

Also Read: Ultraviolette F99 Prototype Sets New Quarter-Mile Record For A Made-In-India Motorcycle
 

Ultraviolette Sports Cruiser

Ultraviolette Scooter Cruiser Sport Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5 3

The motorcycle showcased in the image had styling in line with high-displacement ICE sports cruisers

 

The other new products in the image include two motorcycles, one of which has styling in line with high-displacement ICE sports cruisers. When launched, this motorcycle may very well deliver more range than the existing F77 range. While details about the motorcycle are scarce as of now, we expect Ultraviolette to reveal more details on March 5. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Ultraviolette Concept X Showcased
 

Ultraviolette Sports Tourer

AD 4nXecsGA9p9kyONXFmp20o4zbxPyMcJ6d7HftkVFcLv0ZYR7xXlIPkG86oIAPYYOxCUBPoZiuYcllnhjckRAXzanh29t5NyHKKm0tFR0fbTnTiv2lHNDpG9EE4j4Bvpkq6k xBfn0Lg?key=6IDQREvPJgc7ga6qoziUt

Ultraviolette will also introduce a sports tourer in the coming years

 

The second new bike showcased in the image is a sports tourer, which will be the first of its kind from the startup. Ultraviolette showcased the Concept X at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan, Italy, which was a touring-focused offering based on the F77 platform. However, this model appears to be an all-new offering, with drastically different styling from the F77 range.


 

# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette F77# Ultraviolette Sports tourer# Ultraviolette Cruiser# Bikes# Cover Story# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The biggest change on the F77 SuperStreet is the revised position of the handlebar over the standard F77 Mach 2
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India
  • The race-spec F99 prototype churns out 121 bhp (90 kW) and is expected to have a top speed in excess of 260 kmph.
    Ultraviolette F99 Prototype Sets New Quarter-Mile Record For A Made-In-India Motorcycle
  • The European prices for the F77 Mach 2 was revealed at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In Europe At EUR 9,990
  • Concept X is based on the platform of the F77 but has an adventure-focused approach
    EICMA 2024: Ultraviolette Concept X Showcased
  • Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the F77 Mach 2 Recon.
    Ultraviolette Opens First International Dealership In Nepal

Latest News

  • The Concept EV2 previews the smallest model in Kia’s EV family, which is set to go on sale in global markets in 2026.
    Kia Concept EV2 SUV Previews Subcompact Electric SUV Due In 2026
  • Offered in both sedan and hatchback guises, the EV4 is built on Kia’s E-GMP platform and can be had with two battery pack options
    Kia EV4 Revealed With 81.4 kWh Battery, Up To 630 km Range
  • Ultraviolette has confirmed its plans to launch multiple new products across different segments in India
    Ultraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5
  • Volvo says that the ES90 equipped with a 106 kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain will do up to 700 km on a full charge.
    Volvo ES90 To Offer Up To 700 Km Range, Charge At Up To 350 kW
  • KTM currently seeks funds of EUR 800 million to repay 30 per cent of creditors' claims and restart production
    KTM Restructuring Plan Approved By Creditors; Seeks €800 Million Funding
  • Mercedes has fitted the prototype solid state battery packs into EQS test cars which commenced road testing in February 2025.
    Mercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km Range
  • The teasers are expected to preview the production derivative of the bZ Compact Crossover concept that debuted in 2022.
    All-New Toyota EV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut On March 12
  • The Comet EV is the fourth model in the brand’s lineup to get the Blackstorm Edition.
    MG Comet EV Blackstorm Launched At Rs 9.81 Lakh
  • Honda has sold 53,326 units of the Elevate in the domestic market, and exported 47,653 units to foreign countries
    Honda Elevate Records 1 Lakh Sales Milestone
  • The Revolt RV BlazeX is positioned as a sportier alternative to the RV1 and features a more powerful electric motor
    Revolt RV BlazeX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Ultraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved