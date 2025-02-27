Ultraviolette Scooter, Cruiser, Sport-Tourer Concepts To Debut On March 5

Ultraviolette has laid out its plans to introduce a range of new electric two-wheelers across different segments in the Indian market. Images of the company’s existing as well as upcoming models hint at an all-new cruiser, maxi scooter, and sports tourer among the list of new products that it aims to launch in India. The Bengaluru-based EV startup, which retails its F77 range of electric motorcycles in India, will reveal an array of new concept vehicles on March 5, while also providing a detailed roadmap of the company’s future product strategy.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India



Ultraviolette Scooter

Ultraviolette's upcoming scooter is expected to be a more expensive offering than most of the offerings in the segment

Among the products displayed in the image is a scooter, confirming that the startup is planning its entry into the electric scooter space in India. However, upon its launch, the model will likely be a more expensive offering than most other products in the segment, from other EV brands such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy. Ultraviolette Automotive is yet to provide a launch timeline for the scooter and is expected to do so on March 5, where it will also showcase a concept.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F99 Prototype Sets New Quarter-Mile Record For A Made-In-India Motorcycle



Ultraviolette Sports Cruiser

The motorcycle showcased in the image had styling in line with high-displacement ICE sports cruisers

The other new products in the image include two motorcycles, one of which has styling in line with high-displacement ICE sports cruisers. When launched, this motorcycle may very well deliver more range than the existing F77 range. While details about the motorcycle are scarce as of now, we expect Ultraviolette to reveal more details on March 5.

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Ultraviolette Concept X Showcased



Ultraviolette Sports Tourer

Ultraviolette will also introduce a sports tourer in the coming years

The second new bike showcased in the image is a sports tourer, which will be the first of its kind from the startup. Ultraviolette showcased the Concept X at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan, Italy, which was a touring-focused offering based on the F77 platform. However, this model appears to be an all-new offering, with drastically different styling from the F77 range.



