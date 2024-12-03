Ultraviolette F99 Prototype Sets New Quarter-Mile Record For A Made-In-India Motorcycle

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle (EV) startup Ultraviolette Automotive has achieved a new milestone in its journey by setting a new record for the fastest quarter mile time recorded by a made-in-India motorcycle, certified by the FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India). The Ultraviolette F99 prototype clocked an impressive quarter-mile time of 10.712 seconds, surpassing the previous record established in 2022. The company also announced its aim to set a new record for the highest top speed by a made-in-India motorcycle in the near future.

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Ultraviolette Concept X Showcased

Ultraviolette F99 bags a new quarter-mile record.

The F99 used for the record run has evolved from the model showcased at EICMA 2023. The updated bike is a stripped-down iteration of the concept, resembling a high-performance sports bike. It features a carbon fibre exoskeleton and a carbon fibre battery pack in a bid to keep the motorcycle’s weight down to just 180 kg.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In Europe At EUR 9,990

Rockets from 0-100 kmph in under three seconds.

Narayan Subramaniam, co-founder and CEO of Ultraviolette, added, “This is a huge moment of pride for India and Ultraviolette. Historically, we have always looked to the East or the West for the best performance vehicles. At Ultraviolette we are on a mission to change that narrative with the talent and knowledge within India. The record-breaking run with the F99 – which has made it ‘The Fastest Indian’ motorcycle, is undisputed validation of the engineering and design prowess in India"

The F99 Racing Concept has a 400-volt architecture paired with a liquid-cooled drivetrain. With up to 121 bhp on tap, Ultraviolette says the electric prototype shoots from 0 to 100 kmph in under three seconds and can hit 200 kmph in less than 10 seconds.

Ultraviolette plans to build another electric motorcycle, which will draw heavy influence from the F99, and put it into production by 2026. The start-up has previously confirmed it intends to be present in most mid-size motorcycle segments by 2027, and is also expected to foray into the adventure motorcycle space. To that end, Ultraviolette showcased the Concept X ADV at EICMA 2024.