Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia SyrosRenault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeMG 4 EVToyota bZ4X
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300RKTM New 390 Duke
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India

The biggest change on the F77 SuperStreet is the revised position of the handlebar over the standard F77 Mach 2
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 31, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ultraviolette has launched the F77 SuperStreet and SuperStreet Recon in India.
  • Gets revised handlebar position.
  • Prices identical to the pre-existing variants.

Ultraviolette has launched two new variants for its sole offering, the all-electric F77. Named the SuperStreet and SuperStreet Recon, Ultraviolette has made a few changes to the ergonomics of the motorcycles, along with minor design changes. The SuperStreet is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, while the SuperStreet Recon can be had for Rs 3.99 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom). Ultraviolette stated that bookings for the new variants are currently open, with deliveries to start from March 1. 

 

Also ReadUltraviolette F99 Prototype Sets New Quarter-Mile Record For A Made-In-India Motorcycle
 

Among the biggest changes in the SuperStreet variants is the revised position of the handlebar. The handlebar is now wider and taller, which results in a more upright seating position. Another change is the updated front cowl and redesigned headlamp, which according to the company makes the bike more aerodynamically efficient than the standard Mach 2 variants. Similar to the standard Mach 2 and Mach 2 Recon, the SuperStreet variants get three levels of traction control, 10 levels of regenerative braking and dynamic stability control (DSC). The F77 SuperStreet will be offered in four colour options- Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White and Cosmic Black. 

 

Also ReadEICMA 2024: Ultraviolette Concept X Showcased
 

Ultraviolette F77 Superstreet Launched In India

On the powertrain front, the new SuperStreet variants continue to feature a 27 kW motor and a 7.1 kWh battery while the SuperStreet Recon gets a bigger 30 kW motor and a bigger 10.3 kWh unit. The claimed range figures for the motorcycles are 211 km for the SuperStreet and 323 km for the SuperStreet Recon. 


 

# Ultraviolette F77# Ultraviolette Automotive# Ultraviolette F77 Superstreet# Ultraviolette F77 Superstreet Launch# Ultraviolette F77 Superstreet Recon# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The race-spec F99 prototype churns out 121 bhp (90 kW) and is expected to have a top speed in excess of 260 kmph.
    Ultraviolette F99 Prototype Sets New Quarter-Mile Record For A Made-In-India Motorcycle
  • The European prices for the F77 Mach 2 was revealed at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched In Europe At EUR 9,990
  • Concept X is based on the platform of the F77 but has an adventure-focused approach
    EICMA 2024: Ultraviolette Concept X Showcased
  • Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the F77 Mach 2 Recon.
    Ultraviolette Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
  • We head to Bangalore to spend some time with the updated Mach 2 version of the Ultraviolette F77 that has received new feature updates, along with a few hardware updates as well
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Review

Latest Reviews

  • The 2025 250 Adventure is all-new like its larger sibling and is powered by the same motor from the 250 Duke
    2025 KTM 250 Adventure Details Revealed
  • Offered in both coupe and spider formats the 12Cilindri is powered by Ferrari’s naturally aspirated V12 engine
    Ferrari 12Cilindri Launched In India At Rs 8.50 Crore
  • The biggest change on the F77 SuperStreet is the revised position of the handlebar over the standard F77 Mach 2
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India
  • While the YZF-R3 is now priced at Rs 3,59,900, the naked MT-03 now retails at Rs 3,49,900, both ex-showroom
    Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh
  • Prices for the third-gen Ola S1 lineup start at Rs 79,999; hub motor replaced with mid-drive motor in lower-end models.
    Ola Electric Gen 3 S1 Scooter Range Launched With ABS, Brake-By-Wire, Made-In-India 4680 Cell
  • KTM had opened bookings for the 2025 390 Adventure in India last month, and is expected to launch the bike soon
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Specifications Revealed
  • Launched in August 2023, the first unit of the electric scooter was delivered well over a year after its price announcement
    TVS X Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In India
  • The Discovery is a more touring-friendly variant of the DesertX packing in additional body & engine protection and panniers.
    Ducati DesertX Discovery Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch
  • The new third-gen platform is set to underpin two all-new model lines from the EV maker - the S2 and S3, aside from a new generation of the S1.
    Ola Gen 3 Electric Scooter To Debut On January 31
  • Stella Li is the first woman to be named the World Car Person of the Year
    BYD's Stella Li Named 2025 World Car Person Of The Year

Popular Ultraviolette Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved