Ultraviolette F77 Superstreet Launched In India

Ultraviolette has launched two new variants for its sole offering, the all-electric F77. Named the SuperStreet and SuperStreet Recon, Ultraviolette has made a few changes to the ergonomics of the motorcycles, along with minor design changes. The SuperStreet is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, while the SuperStreet Recon can be had for Rs 3.99 lakh. (All prices, ex-showroom). Ultraviolette stated that bookings for the new variants are currently open, with deliveries to start from March 1.

Among the biggest changes in the SuperStreet variants is the revised position of the handlebar. The handlebar is now wider and taller, which results in a more upright seating position. Another change is the updated front cowl and redesigned headlamp, which according to the company makes the bike more aerodynamically efficient than the standard Mach 2 variants. Similar to the standard Mach 2 and Mach 2 Recon, the SuperStreet variants get three levels of traction control, 10 levels of regenerative braking and dynamic stability control (DSC). The F77 SuperStreet will be offered in four colour options- Turbo Red, Afterburner Yellow, Stellar White and Cosmic Black.

On the powertrain front, the new SuperStreet variants continue to feature a 27 kW motor and a 7.1 kWh battery while the SuperStreet Recon gets a bigger 30 kW motor and a bigger 10.3 kWh unit. The claimed range figures for the motorcycles are 211 km for the SuperStreet and 323 km for the SuperStreet Recon.



